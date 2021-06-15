Where the Bidens Justice Department does not break with Trump





The political news cycle hit rare on Monday as Attorney General Merrick B. Garland met with newsroom executives at The Times, CNN and The Washington Post to discuss how the administration was responding to revelations that Donald J. Trumps Department of Justice had secretly sought information on journalists and their sources.

When a justice ministry embarks on the case of seizing journalists’ phone records and trying to track down leaks, while putting gag orders on the news outlets whose tapes are seized, it is difficult not to question the health of the First Amendment.

So, with the revelations now public, Mr. Garland has vowed to act. Speaking to members of the Senate Appropriations Committee at a budget hearing last week, he vowed he would institute new policies that would most protect journalists’ ability to do their jobs in history.

At Monday’s meeting, news outlet leaders pushed Garland to hold administration officials who had worked to target journalists and whistleblowers to account; Mr. Garlands’ responses have been kept secret.

But legal watchdogs and advocates for criminal justice reform say it’s far from the only area of ​​concern. They point to a few major areas in which Mr. Garlands’ Justice Department chose to champion the policies of the Trump era, particularly those orchestrated by former Attorney General William P. Barr.

Mr. Garland has strengthened the enforcement of civil rights laws and is investigating some large municipal police departments suspected of systematic misconduct. He announced last week that he would take aggressive action to protect voting rights.

But on a series of other issues, there are criticisms coming from within the president’s party itself. Some critics have expressed concern that his Justice Department is approving policies to expand the president’s legal immunities, roll back progressive racial justice measures, and restrict immigrants’ ability to legally enter the country. country.

Trump, E. Jean Carroll and presidential protections

During Mr. Trump’s presidency, Mr. Barr sought to help Mr. Trump fight a sexual assault charge against journalist and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

After publicly making the allegation, in 2019, Mr. Trump said in an Oval Office interview that Ms. Carroll was not my type and that he had never assaulted her. She then filed a complaint, accusing him of having slandered her.

Mr Barr argued in court that Mr Trump had acted as an employee of the federal government when he made the comments and was therefore immune from charges of slander and defamation.

The case was still pending when President Biden took office. And this month, Mr. Garlands’ Justice Department lamented Mr. Trump’s rude and disrespectful remarks, but said his administration was right in arguing that he couldn’t be prosecuted for them. .

Muellers conclusions and Barr’s memo

Prominent Democrats had also urged Mr. Garland not to oppose a ruling by federal judges demanding that a classified report Mr. Barr had requested be made public. Known as the Barr memo, the document argues that it should tell the public that Mr. Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation into Russia, as set out in the report by Special Advocate Robert S. Mueller III cannot be charged with obstructing justice, and offers a legal analysis to support this claim.

Mr. Trump’s enemies won a major victory last month when, in a sweeping decision, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court in Washington ordered the memo to be made public, accusing the Trump administration of fallacious reasoning . In a public letter last month, Democrats on the Judiciary Committee asked Mr Garland not to appeal Judge Jackson’s ruling, in order to help restore nations’ confidence in the Justice Department.

But Mr Garland was quick to announce that he would indeed appeal, seeking to keep most of the memo a secret, the part setting out the legal analysis of why none of the potential obstruction episodes in the Mueller report failed. ‘has become a crime punishable by indictment and citing the irreparable harm that would be caused by the publication of the redacted portions of the document.

Much like Barack Obama’s choice in 2009 not to systematically hold members of the Bush administration responsible for their invasive surveillance policies or the mistreatment of military prisoners during the war on terror, the decision of the The Biden administration on the Barr memo was seen as an attempt to protect the Justice Department’s narrow institutional interests and move forward.

Washington gun lawsuits

Many racial justice supporters were dismayed this spring when Mr. Garlands’ Justice Department announced it would continue Mr. Trump’s policy of using federal courts to prosecute gun crimes in the United States. District of Columbia, not the city court system.

The policy, enacted in 2019, had reversed decades of tradition in the nation’s capital, where the lead prosecutor is appointed by the federal government, but most crimes are usually tried in municipal courts.

At a time when the DC Council passed laws to reverse the effects of mass incarceration, Trump administrations disproportionately affect African American males, as blacks make up the vast majority of those charged with firearms in the country’s capital. The average sentences for these crimes are about twice as high in the federal court system.

This is why it is so surprising that the administration sticks to it: because this is an issue that touches on mass incarceration, racial injustice and the rights of DCs, Andrew Crespo , a professor at Harvard Law School who participated in the effort to roll back Trump policies. , said in an interview.

A group of 87 former federal prosecutors signed a letter in May urging the Justice Department to abandon the practice, but so far it has not changed its position.

Immigration policies

Mr. Garlands’ Justice Department also pursued certain Trump policies that prevent immigrants trying to enter the United States from having access to certain legal rights.

A policy, which was enacted at the end of Mr. Trump’s presidency by the ministry’s immigration review office, concentrates decision-making power under a politically appointed person and may prevent immigrants seeking to stay in the states – United to present some evidence that could help them to be deported.

Lawyers for Mr Garlands’ Department of Justice have repeatedly argued to enforce the rule, resisting lawsuits by immigration rights supporters in two separate district courts.

Lawyers for the Biden administration have also argued in court on behalf of a policy that prevents immigrants with temporary protected status from obtaining green cards with the support of their employer. The Biden administration has also sought to end the protected status of hundreds of thousands of people in El Salvador and other countries.

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Unions Immigrants Rights Project, pointed out that Mr. Garlands’ Justice Department had agreed to defend former members of the Trump administration, including Jeff Sessions and Stephen Miller , in the context of claims for damages for injury. caused by the policy of family separation.

It is customary for former federal officials to have access to Department of Justice representation, but Mr Gelernt said the family separation policy went beyond boundaries and suggested the need to reconsider elders. precedents regarding some of the policies of the Trump administration. .

That the Biden DOJ chooses to represent people who have practiced family separation is deeply troubling, he said.

A coalition for voting rights is urging companies to stop funding the conservative group, ACLE.

A coalition of more than 300 voting rights groups, civil rights activists and labor leaders wrote a letter to several large corporations in the United States asking them to end their financial support for the American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, an influential conservative group funded by businesses.

The three-page letter accuses the group of engaging in partisan gerrymandering and playing a central role in crafting legislation in states across the country that would introduce a series of new voting restrictions.

Your continued financial support for ALEC is an active endorsement of these efforts to create more barriers to the freedom to vote and weaken the representation of the American people in government, the letter said. Want it or not, the money your business contributes to ALEC helps fund this modern Jim Crow effort.

The letter comes as several groups seeking to slow the attack on ballot access have sought to pressure big business to play a more proactive role in pushing back on new election laws. In Georgia, a coalition of religious leaders called for a boycott of Home Depot after it failed to actively oppose the state’s new election law.

But even though some companies have spoken, it rarely had a significant impact. Last month, a broad coalition of big business called on Texas to expand voting access, only to see the state legislature continue to work on a final voting restrictions bill.

Monday’s letter focusing on funding the CEFTA, a regular target of liberal groups, signals a widening of activism aimed at weakening or stopping the new bills, taking the battle beyond the legislatures of the States and members of Congress and the larger ecosystem that has been fueling the multi-month push to enact new election laws.

On Politics is also available as a newsletter. Sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox.

Is there something that you think was missing? Something you want to see more of? We would love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos