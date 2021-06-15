Negotiations with the government, not TNI / Polri





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Spokesman for the Free Papua Organization of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) (OPM) Sebby Sambon greets the President’s wishes Joko Widodo concerning the resolution of the Papuan conflict cannot be done only with weapons. Even Sebby said his party had already echoed the negotiations long before Jokowi said so through Political, Legal and Security Coordinating Minister Mahfud MD. “We have proposed negotiations to resolve the armed conflict between TPNPB-OPM troops and the Indonesian government, not with TNI / Polri,” Sebby said by text message to CNNIndonesia.com, Tuesday (15/6). However, he did not want the negotiations to be carried out by only two parties. There must be a third party as an intermediary when negotiations are conducted. Sebby said the party must come from a neutral organization. For example, the United Nations (UN). Of course, he said, his party agreed with the good intentions of Jokowi, who did not want an armed conflict in Heavenly Land. “We can therefore agree with the good intentions of the president, but on condition that the triangular negotiations can be mediated by the organizational body of the UN,” he said. “Several times, we have informed the Indonesian government via various media, so we await the seriousness of Indonesian President Joko Widodo,” he added. Sebby said his party had expressed a willingness to mediate since 2019. He also did not refuse if the negotiations were not conducted in Papua or Indonesia. “In a neutral country. Which countries will the mediator team prepare. With the approval of the United Nations,” he said. Previously, President Joko Widodo instructed the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD regarding the resolution of the conflict in Papua. The former governor of DKI Jakarta said the problems in Papua and West Papua cannot be solved by arms and the outbreak of war alone. Jokowi, said Mahfud, wants a wellness approach as the main capital for resolving conflicts in Papua. “In principle, as directed by the president, solving the problems in Papua should not be done with weapons and explosions, but with dialogue for welfare,” Mahfud said, quoted on the official YouTube account of the Indonesian Polhukam, Tuesday (15/6). (tst / ain)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos