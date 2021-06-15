Xi promotes role of SCO in search for a better shared future for humanity







Since its much anticipated establishment 20 years ago, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has become a significant constructive force in the Eurasian region. At the historic SCO summit in Qingdao in 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for concerted efforts to build a SCO community of destiny, which breathed new life into the spirit of Shanghai and charted the course. path to regional and global peace and development. In the Qingdao Declaration, SCO members made “building a community with a shared future for humanity” a common concept, which became the most important political consensus of member states and set the course. goal of their future efforts. To propel the SCO to a greater role in promoting regional and global prosperity, the Chinese president has laid out his insightful vision on building a community of shared destiny for mankind on various occasions. From 2014 to 2016, Xi repeatedly referred to a community of common destiny and a community of common interests in his speeches at the SCO. “All Member States, old and new, should work in close coordination, deepen mutual trust and increase mutual support in their efforts to build a community of shared destiny characterized by equality, mutual support, solidarity and sharing happiness and misfortune, ”said the 17th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council in 2017. At the Qingdao summit in 2018, Xi developed his vision of maintaining “innovative, coordinated, green, open and inclusive development,” pursuing “common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security,” promoting “open cooperation and inclusive for win-win results “. “, defending” equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusion among civilizations “and following” the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration to engage in global governance “. In June 2019, Xi called for efforts to make the SCO an example of solidarity and mutual trust, common security, mutually beneficial cooperation, inclusion and mutual learning, which further clarified the goals. and the tasks of building an OCS community of shared destiny. By attending the 20th SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in 2020 via video link, the Chinese President deepened the concept of a SCO community of destiny by highlighting “a community of health for all of us ”,“ a community of security for all of us ”,“ a community of development for all of us ”and“ a community of cultural exchanges for all of us ”. “I would like to stress that the ideas proposed by China of building a community with (a) a shared future for humanity and the Belt and Road Initiative have been tested in the framework of the ‘SCO,’ said former SCO secretary general Bolat Nurgaliyev. In recent years, Xi has put forward a series of concepts and proposals at SCO-related occasions, said Li Ziguo, director of the Europe-Central Asia Studies Department at the China Institute of International Studies. All of these concepts and proposals, Li said, not only enriched the spirit of Shanghai, but also provided pragmatic and effective measures and gave new impetus to the SCO.









