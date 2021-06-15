Boris Johnson says dancing inside weddings is prohibited





Boris Johnson has lifted the 30-guest limit for weddings, but some restrictions will remain in place. (Jonathan Buckmaster / pool) The government has lifted the 30-person limit for weddings, but dancing remains banned. Under the new rules for weddings, indoor dancing is still not allowed except for the couples first dance. On Monday, Boris Johnson postponed the end of the coronavirus lockdown in England until July 19. However, a key change to the restrictions saw Johnson remove the 30-guest limit for wedding ceremonies and receptions from June 21: the date the lockdown was supposed to end. Watch: The 30-person limit for weddings in England is lifted from June 21 Rather, the number of participants will be determined by how many people the venue can safely accommodate with social distancing measures in place. In addition to the ban on indoor dancing, other restrictions must remain in place. Food and drinks must be ordered, served and consumed by guests seated at a table, while participants must also wear face masks. New rules also state that anyone hosting weddings in the gardens of private homes or on private land must complete a COVID risk assessment if they want more than 30 people to attend. Johnson, meanwhile, was asked about the marriage restrictions by a member of the public at Monday’s Downing Street press conference. Tessa from Bedfordshire, who has said she had to postpone her wedding twice, asked the Prime Minister why testing and vaccination status cannot be used to open marriages in the same way they are used for football matches. She said it seems like weddings are low on the priority list, despite being important life events without which some people cannot move forward in their lives. Read more: PM delays end of COVID restrictions for up to four weeks due to fears of Delta variant Totally unacceptable: Lindsay Hoyle expresses anger over decision to hold press conference on COVID roadmap before MPs are briefed Johnson said: I am so sorry to hear that your wedding plans have been postponed twice. Indeed, of course, I am sorry for all the disappointment that will be caused by going a little slower than today. The story continues All I can say is I’m sorry for the disappointment this will certainly bring to weddings, to so many companies, but I think it’s worth taking a few weeks to get those jabs. “ Johnson himself married Carrie Symonds late last month with a limit of 30 at the ceremony. Watch: PM delays end of COVID restrictions for up to four weeks due to fears of Delta variant

