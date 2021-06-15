India’s Covid calamity reveals weakest link in US-led Quad alliance

The catastrophic wave of Covid-19 in India has not only undermined its ambitions to become the “pharmacy of the world”, but it has also undermined a US plan for New Delhi to play a leading role in the fight against it. Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

President Joe Biden sees an invigorated “Quad”, a diplomatic and security initiative made up of the United States, India, Japan and Australia, as an integral part of his strategy to resist economic aggression and Chinese military.

But India’s coronavirus crisis and the ensuing vaccine export ban have overshadowed the quartet’s first attempt to prove it can provide practical help to the region and that it’s not just about ‘an anti-China military alliance. Instead, India’s failure has created an opportunity that China is exploiting.

“The pandemic is a reality check – there is no way around it – and it has exposed the structural deficiencies of the Indian state in the crudest way we have ever seen,” said Constantino Xavier at the New Delhi Center for Social and Economic Progress, a think tank.

Avinash Paliwal of the Soas South Asia Institute at the University of London said the crisis had exposed “the differential between the idea of ​​India as a rising power” and its ability to deliver on its commitments.

China has just come out much stronger from the point of view of these countries. If you fail to keep your own house in order, you won’t have much legitimacy

“The image of India has taken a lead on itself,” he added. “But the world is starting to realize the limits of India as a rising power. Even the Indians misinterpreted their own abilities.

Washington had spearheaded a Quad vaccine initiative that was to bring India to produce vaccines for Southeast Asia with financial and logistical support from Washington, Canberra and Tokyo.

New Delhi hailed the plan, unveiled at a summit in March, as an affirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that India was “ready to protect humanity” with locally made jabs.

“It is a validation of our reputation as a reliable manufacturer of high quality vaccines and pharmaceuticals,” said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Three months later, India’s international position as a reliable vaccine supplier – and a regional foil for China – is in tatters, a victim of the Modi government’s failure to get enough vaccines for its own people. .

Faced with the surge in Covid-19 cases and a growing clamor of jabs, New Delhi has imposed a de facto ban on commercial vaccine exports by the privately owned Serum Institute of India.

Its smaller neighbors Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka – where New Delhi competes for influence with China – found themselves without supplies. The World Health Organization-backed Covax program, set up to ensure vaccines reach developing countries, has also been hit hard.

“The hype goes beyond reality,” Ashley Tellis told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “The presumption here was that India was this huge pharmaceutical machine that could produce these vaccines in the blink of an eye.”

Xavier said the suspension of vaccine supplies to neighbors who had already paid for the doses “is clearly affecting India’s reputation and reliability,” creating a void that Beijing was poised to quickly fill.

“China has just come out much stronger from the point of view of these countries,” he said. “If you are unable to keep your own house in order, you will not have much legitimacy in telling others how to run their affairs. “

Washington insists the “necessary steps” are being taken to ensure the Quad can meet its goal of delivering 1 billion doses of vaccine to Asia by the end of 2022.

“Our discussions with our private sector and government partners suggest that we are, knock on the wood, still on track for 2022,” Kurt Campbell, senior White House official for Asia, said last week. .

Despite the setbacks, Campbell said Washington still sees the Quad as “deeply important to the 21st century,” with an in-person summit and a new infrastructure initiative, likely this year.

In the short term, Covid issues in India will weigh on the alliance’s ability to tackle other issues of common concern, such as technology supply chains and cyber policy.

“Right now, we won’t be focusing much on what the Quad will do in terms of technology or security, because India will be distracted,” said Lisa Curtis of the Washington-based Center for New American Security. “It’s just a setback that we have to attribute to the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus. “

Evan Medeiros of Georgetown University said that “among the Quad partners, India will always be the biggest challenge” due to its “limited capacity” and its traditional orientation towards “non-alignment”.

But the deaths of 21 Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops along their shared border cemented New Delhi’s commitment to the Quad as a source of support.

“It is a country that has shown the will to shed blood to challenge China,” Paliwal said. “Despite all of its problems and dysfunctions, it is a very powerful signal.”

India’s allies will experience “an expectation adjustment” in New Delhi’s capabilities, Paliwal said, but shared interests would ensure continued cooperation.

“The idea of ​​Quad, the practice of Quad is going nowhere,” he said. “Every ally will continue to hope that India delivers.”

But doubts remain about India’s potential as a regional power. “Can India keep its promise? Tellis asked. “This is a question that everyone is grappling with.”