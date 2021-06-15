Baluchistan receives just 1,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine from Imran Khan government





ANI | Update: June 15, 2021 at 12:37 IST

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): Balochistan, which has a population of over 1.23 crore, has only received around 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine from Imran Khan’s government. The National Command and Operation Center said doses of the vaccine would be given to people with extremely low immunity, Dawn reported. Balochistan’s secretary for primary and secondary health care, Aziz Ahmad Jamali, has confirmed that the provincial government has received 1,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine from NCOC. The vaccine would only be given to people with very weak immune systems at Quetta Civil Hospital, BMC Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Hospital and Central Hospital. “The Pfizer vaccine would be given to patients with cancer, dialysis, kidney transplant, tuberculosis, HIV / AIDS and chronic hepatitis,” Jamali said. He advised these patients to submit their required documents for the Pfizer vaccine along with a medical prescription, photocopy of lab tests, x-ray reports. Balochistan is a province rich in resources but the least developed. from Pakistan where a freedom movement has been underway for several decades. Many Baluchis believe that the region was independent before 1947 and was forcibly occupied by Pakistan.

Pakistan has received 14.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine since its vaccination campaign began in February, the country’s health ministry said. Pakistan has received the first batch of more than 100,000 injections of Pfizer vaccine as part of the COVAX facility. He began to distribute doses of the vaccine among the provinces. There are 1,876 vaccination centers in the country, which the government aims to increase to 4,000. Providing a provincial breakdown of distribution, the Pakistani government said the Punjab will receive 26,000 doses of the mRNA vaccine while the Sindh will get 12,000 doses. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had received 8,000 doses. During this time, Balochistan received only 1,000 doses. The South Asian country has so far approved the emergency use of five vaccines – China’s Sinopharm, CanSino and Sinovac, Britain’s AstraZeneca and Russia’s Sputnik. It has also started producing the CanSino vaccine locally with help from China. , Pakistan, with a total population of 207 million, administered only 11,085,787 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Pakistanis have been suspicious of vaccines for many years, long before the world knew the word coronavirus. Many here believe that vaccinations in general are part of a government plan to either render people sterile for population control purposes or a CIA plot to chip and monitor civilians. (ANI)

