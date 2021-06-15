BPK asks Jokowi to reduce state budget deficit from 6.13% to 3%





IDXChannel – The Supreme Control Agency (BPK) has asked the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to reduce the state budget deficit (APBN) in 2023 to less than 3%. As we know, according to law n ° 2 of 2020, the deficit of the APBN must return to 3% by 2023. BPK Chairman Agung Firman Sampurna said that amid the situation and uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government must continue to think about measures to reduce the state’s budget deficit. One of them is to maintain fiscal sustainability, sequential management and risk control. “Current conditions, uncertainty will always be faced and we need to think about how the 2020 state budget deficit of IDR 945.77 trillion or 6.13% of 2020 GDP can be brought below 3% by 2023, “he said in a virtual video on Tuesday. (15 / 6. / 2021). On the same occasion, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the government was also aware of the size of the APBN deficit. The government says the government continues to keep its commitment to reduce the state budget deficit to less than 3%. Meanwhile, by reducing the deficit to a level below 3% in 2023, it is hoped that there will not be a spike in positive cases of the threatening Covid-19 virus. “The burden of the sharp increase in the deficit due to Covid-19 will greatly affect the outlook for our state budget. Therefore, various measures to maintain the balance of the state budget and restore the economy must be carried out in a balanced and prudent manner, “he said.RAMA)







