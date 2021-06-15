Tamil Nadu CM MP Stalin to meet Prime Minister Modi on June 17, presumably to discuss NEET and other issues





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 17. Issues such as the NEET exam, GST rates, Cauvery Basin, COVID-19 protocols, and unlock restrictions in TN will likely be discussed at the next meeting which will take place early in the morning. Last week, MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Modi asking for the suspension of all entrance exams at the national level, including the medical entrance exam – NEET 2021. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) , responsible for conducting the national-level entrance exams for graduate studies, is yet to announce the date for JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021, the entrance medical exam will likely take place on August 1. In his letter to the Prime Minister, he wrote: “I am convinced that holding national level entrance examinations for any vocational course would be extremely detrimental to the health and well-being of students. I therefore urge you to cancel the conduct of all national level entrance exams like NEET, as the same reasons given for canceling class XII board exams are also applicable to entrance exams, our state may be allowed to fill all professional seats , including MBBS seats, on the basis of Class XII Marks alone, as we have always emphasized. “ On June 13, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wrote another to Prime Minister Modi asking for immediate instructions from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to cancel the tender process for the extraction of hydrocarbons in the Vadatheru block from the Cauvery Basin in Pudukkottai District. COVID situation in Tamil Nadu Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 12,772 new cases of COVID-19 and 254 deaths, the health ministry said. Among those infected were two returnees from out of state. They came from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. With that, the overall tally was 23,663,493 and the death toll was 29,801, the department said. Cures continued to eclipse new infections, with 25,561 people discharged from various hospitals, for a total of 21,99,808 leaving 1,36,884 active cases, according to a medical bulletin. Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily infection with 36,184 cases on May 21 and has since reported a decline.







