Trump says he has received significant offers of books. Publishing insiders say, no way.





It is unheard of for a former US president to struggle to land a major book deal after leaving office. And the absence of Trump’s own words in the literary world is made even more pronounced by the fact that several of his top aides and former Cabinet officials are writing their own books. Former VP Mike Pence struck a seven-figure, two-pound deal with Simon & Schuster, a move that prompted some company employees, well-known Simon & Schuster authors and others to circulate a petition accusing the book house of promoting bigotry. .

There have been rumors and a report that Trump is privately angry with the Pence Pound deal. But his spokesperson Jason Miller insisted he was okay with it and had no issues.

Trump insisted he also had suitors for a book. In a statement last Friday, he said he had received two offers from the most unlikely of publishers, but turned them down because he did not want to make such a deal just yet.

Trump did not disclose who the two editors were. But in a statement Monday afternoon to POLITICO, he insisted that two of the biggest and most prestigious publishing houses made very substantial offers which I rejected.

This does not mean that I will not accept them in the future, as I have started writing the book, the statement read. If my book is the biggest of them all, and with 39 books written or being written about me, does anyone really think he’s above making a lot of money? Some of the biggest sleezebags [sic] on earth run these companies.

No morality, nothing, just the result, he added. And they certainly wouldn’t admit it until the fact. But after the fact, they will stand idly by and say, let’s go.

POLITICO reached out to top publishers and editors at the Big Five Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins, Macmillan Publishers and Simon & Schuster to see if they had heard of any such offers that Trump had been making. None of the sources said they heard of any such potential book deals, and most said they wouldn’t touch a Trump project when he started buying a book.

Regardless of the benefits of a Trump book deal, the headaches the project would bring would far outweigh the potential in the eyes of a major publisher, said Keith Urbahn, president and founding partner of Javelin, a literary and creative agency. . Any editor daring enough to acquire Trump’s memoir is looking at a fact-checking nightmare, an exodus of other writers, and a staff uprising in the unlikely event that they strike a deal with the former president.

Aside from the factual problems that publishing a book would bring, Trump’s role in inciting the January 6 insurgency and his trafficking in electoral lies since last November has made him radioactive in the publishing world of Manhattan. Simon & Schuster dropped a book by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Who opposed the election results on January 6, although his book was later picked up by Conservative publisher Regnery.

Regnery spokeswoman Lauren McCue declined to comment when asked if Imprint would be interested in Trump’s eventual book.

Donald Trump holds up his 1987 book, “The Art of the Deal”, as he speaks during a campaign stop on November 21, 2015 in Birmingham, Alabama. | Eric Schultz / AP Photo

Trump could potentially work with one of the major imprint publishing houses that have worked with Trumpworld figures, like Center Street at Hatchette, Threshold at Simon & Schuster, or Broadside Books at HarperCollins. Spokespersons for those fingerprints did not return a request for comment on the case.

It is likely that a few unlikely people have approached him! an industry source said in a text message, before adding a joke. But it could be, like, a publisher in Zimbabwe, they texted, with a laughing / crying emoji. Two people in publishing said such an offer would likely result in a profit-sharing deal.

Another said they were convinced some people wrote to Trump after he left the White House to offer him a book deal, which would instantly put any conservative imprint on the map.

Someone could have offered him $ 100, the person said. It does not mean anything.

I’m skeptical, another publishing insider added when asked if they believe Trump’s statement that he received two offers. He fucked so many editors that before running for president, none of the big 5 would work with [him] more.

Trump wrote more than a dozen books with more than nine different publishing houses before being elected president. And they often sold well. His most famous book, The Art of the Deal, published by Random House, remained on the New York Times bestseller list for 13 weeks in 1987 and cemented his reputation as a ruthlessly successful businessman, only for books that ghost author Tony Schwartz will call later. it is a fictitious representation. Prior to his presidential run in 2016, Trump wrote Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again, a book that served as the basis for his campaign.

The presidency, however, has made Trump both more famous and toxic. In contrast, just over a month after leaving office, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s post-White House memoir were the subject of a bidding war involving at least four publishers, the winning deal is said to have cost more than $ 65 million. Penguin Random House won the auction.

Other prominent members of the Trump administration have signed contracts with major publishing houses, including Councilor Kellyanne Conway, former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Attorney General William Barr and Pence.

Since leaving office, Trump has sat down for at least a dozen interviews with reporters writing about his time in the White House. Even though he has in fact turned down two book contracts from publishers, he still has the option of self-publishing. Former president’s son Donald Trump Jr. turned down the opportunity to work with conservative publisher Center Street on his second book. Instead, he himself published Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democratic Defense of the Indefensible.

