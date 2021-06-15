Politics
Boris Johnson’s July 19 reopening deadline won’t kill Britain’s great summer
Delaying the full reopening of the UK economy after June 21 is not going to kill the summer. But there are other factors – from the possibility of a longer delay to the notoriously unpredictable weather conditions and England’s exit from the UEFA European Football Championship – that could further spoil the mood. .
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday evening he would postpone the lifting of pandemic restrictions in England until July 19. Nightclubs will not be able to open, but weddings with more than 30 guests can take place.
Keeping social distancing rules in place isn’t great for the UK hotel industry. But it’s manageable, especially since the nation is basking in a mini heat wave and has football to entertain itself.
The pubs, bars and restaurants are well equipped to cope. Although they will have to wait to accommodate more guests – they are currently operating between 40% and 75% of their capacity – many have benefited from the investment in outdoor space, the ability to turn tables more quickly and demand continues for the house. delivery. The sites have been occupied over the past week in coastal areas andregional towns, as well as in urban areas with room for alfresco dining, such as the development around Kings Cross station in London.
The situation is less rosy for nightclubs, many of which were about to reopen on June 21. They have been closed since last March and are receiving support which should start to decline. One consolation is that while establishments typically enjoy outdoor entertainment and festivals in the summer, it is the fall and winter that contain crucial seasonal events such as Freshers’ Weeks in college towns, Halloween and Christmas.
Overall, Britain’s economic recovery has gained enough momentum to ease the nerves of economists in the face of a delayed full reopening. “We doubt this will have a significant impact on the trajectory of the economy,” said Dan Hanson of Bloomberg Economics.
Even with only the partial reopening, figures last week showed the economy grew 2.3% in the month through April, its fastest pace in nine months. This was boosted by an increase in retail sales which pushed the service sector up 3.4%, almost double the rate seen in March.
And the outlook has improved in recent months. The Bank of England now predicts that economic output will rebound to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, three months earlier than expected in February, as shown in the graph below from our Bloomberg News colleague Andrew Atkinson:
Hanson estimates that UK GDP will grow 6% in the current quarter and 2.5% in the third quarter. A four-week delay in lifting the restrictions would only lower those expectations to 5.9% and 2.1%, respectively, he said.
However, one key to maintaining optimism will be an extension of support for workers who have been temporarily laid off, which would mean adding to a leave scheme that has already cost the government £ 64 billion ($ 90 billion). Business taxes and the quarterly rent bill are also due shortly. But with many hotel companies struggling to recruit staff, there should at least be jobs available for employees affected by the delayed reopening.
Another risk is that consumer confidence will be shaken by the recent increase in Covid cases. But a YouGov survey on Monday of more than 3,000 English adults found that 71% were in favor of a four-week delay in easing the lockdown measures.
And then there is the ongoing advice that people should continue to work from home when possible. This is bad news for downtown bars, restaurants and shops, which have underperformed those in the suburbs. Their activity was supposed to resume with the removal of all remaining traffic restrictions and more workers entering the office. This is now delayed at least until July 19. But a full-scale RTO isn’t expected until the fall anyway, so a four week delay might make little difference.
Perhaps the biggest threat to this surprisingly sunny outlook is the sun itself. Neither good weather nor England’s progress in the Euro are guaranteed. The country needs both to eliminate the effect of the longer-lasting restrictions.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Nicole Torres placeholder image at [email protected]
