Trump Leak Investigation: What You Need to Know





Rat-a-tat revelations raise more questions than they answer about why the Department of Justice – the federal agency responsible for upholding the rule of law in the United States, regardless of policy – was so interested in people the then president considered his enemies.

Add to the years of alarming public disclosures of what the department did under Trump, the realization that the department under Biden hasn’t exactly been publicly open to what happened under previous leadership.

Democrats are bracing for a full-scale investigation into the whole affair. Appearing on CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi compared the DOJ’s subpoenas to former President Richard Nixon’s infamous “enemy list”.

“Richard Nixon had a list of enemies. This is about undermining the rule of law,” she told CNN’s “State of the Union”.

Last Friday, before learning that the Justice Department’s search for leaks reached inside the White House, I tried to explain what we had done and was unsure how the Department of Justice was used during the Trump era.

A lot happened over the weekend, so I went back to CNN crime and justice reporter Katelyn Polantz as well as CNN’s Adam Levine, who oversees our coverage of this story, to their final thoughts on what we all need to understand about what happened here. . What is below is based largely on my conversations with them.

The reason is the most worrying element

What we are seeing is a pattern of unusual investigative steps in what appear to be leakage investigations, almost all of which involved to some extent avowed enemies of Trump, who held high-level positions in government that would generally not be pursued so aggressively.

It is clear that the Justice Department was secretly seeking data regarding the accounts of a range of journalists, politicians, people around the politicians and the White House lawyer. Presumably, judges were looking at investigators’ reasons for keeping subpoenas and court orders regarding data secret, and grand juries had reasons to investigate crimes that deserved subpoenas. We just don’t know who the target of these investigations was.

It is possible that the Democratic House lawmakers involved – namely Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both members of the House Intelligence Committee – were not specifically sought with the February 2018 subpoena. now that Apple has been ordered to deliver records on 109 phone numbers and emails. This large number suggests that investigators may have already extracted a target’s phone records and were trying to determine the identity of the numbers they found. On the flip side, we know Trump was calling for investigations into the leaks and declaring Schiff to be leaked.

So a key question for DOJ officials is: If Schiff and Swalwell weren’t the targets of these investigations, why didn’t the DOJ just say that?

We have to be careful not to put all of these things together

We learned in quick succession of the DOJ’s success in collecting data on journalists and researching information on the political opposition investigating the President’s campaign and former White House lawyer Don McGahn. Just because we learned about them quickly doesn’t necessarily mean they’re related. We know that in the early sessions of Trump’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the DOJ conducted dozens of leak investigations. (However, Sessions has been disqualified from investigations involving Trump and Russia.) CNN also reported that Sessions’ successor, William Barr, was pushing the department to conclude the investigations initiated.

At least some of these surveys date back several years

All of these subpoenas are the responsibility of the Trump administration. We’re learning now because the gag orders that affect them all expire at the same time, or the new administration abandons the investigative pushes.

But all of the subpoenas to Apple and Microsoft and media organizations that have come out in recent weeks have been for investigations into the events of 2017 and 2018, when Trump publicly complained about the leaks.

So another way to look at it all is that the Justice Department may have collected communications data from members of Congress as well as the White House attorney, and then remained silent even after the departure of Trump.

Trump’s public complaints suggest but do not prove he’s linked to investigations

The DOJ is supposed to function independently of any political influence. What makes these revelations so concerning is that he specifically complained about press leaks – and the DOJ sought communications with the press. He complained that Democrats in Congress were fleeing and the DOJ requested the Democrats’ communications. He disagreed with McGahn, who was preventing Trump from firing then-special advocate Robert Mueller, and a month later McGahn’s data was sought by the Justice Department.

It all sounds very bad, but it’s also completely circumstantial. There’s a lot we don’t know about what motivated each of them. The inspector general of the Ministry of Justice will investigate.

No one wants to take responsibility for it

Sessions said he had no knowledge of subpoenas from House Democrats. Barr told Politico last week he had no recollection of it at all, even though he had insisted that investigations into the pending leaks be closed. He even hired a New Jersey attorney to oversee the completion of the cases – which could mean closing the cases as much as it could have been a push to prosecute them.

RELATED: Democrats Demand Testimony From Trump Attorneys General As Media Executives Seek Answers

Despite this, neither Barr nor former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein nor anyone else have said they were aware of efforts to investigate lawmakers. If they are to be believed, then even after investigators learned they were in possession of Swalwell and Schiff’s information, they did not tell senior DOJ officials or officials. If no one intervened to ensure that congressional speech protections weren’t mismanaged, it would seem an extraordinary violation of protocol and a potential separation of powers problem if prosecutors operate completely unattended.

House Judiciary Speaker Jerry Nadler announced Monday that his committee will open a formal investigation into the department’s surveillance of members of Congress, journalists and others.

“It remains possible that these cases (…) are isolated incidents. Even if these reports are unrelated, they raise serious constitutional and separation of powers issues,” he said in a statement. “Congress must make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the Department to spy on Congress or the media. We should prevent prosecutors from hiding behind secret gag orders for years. We cannot rely on the Department. alone to make these changes.

Also on Monday, CNN reported that John Demers, the head of the Justice Department’s national security division appointed by Trump, was leaving at the end of the month as scheduled.

Beware of subpoenas from House Democrats

It is one thing to seek information from journalists, who actively cover the government. It’s another to look for information on a White House lawyer. There could be legitimate reasons, potentially, for these two types of investigations, and policies in place allowing the Department of Justice to prosecute them. We’re heading most toward autocratic Banana Republic territory when federal prosecutors monitor political opposition – especially elected officials in another branch of government – through unusually aggressive leak investigations.

Pay close attention to Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland

The current attorney general met with lawyers for news agencies affected by the Trump-era Justice Department subpoenas on Monday. He also met with House Democrats, including Schiff, who was among the Democrats targeted. How quickly and transparently Garland can report on these investigations and secret subpoenas will have a lot to do with the scale of this story.

In a statement on Monday, Garland said his deputy was already working on “highlighting potentially problematic issues,” and he pledged to “strengthen the department’s existing policies and procedures to get records from the legislative branch.”

“We need to ensure that full weight is given to concerns about the separation of powers in the future,” Garland said.

