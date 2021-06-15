Global confidence in Putin drops to 22% Pew





Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains much lower global trust than his Western counterparts, Pew Research Center poll finds published Monday. A median of 22% of those polled in 17 advanced economies, including the United States, said they trusted Putin “to do the right thing about world affairs,” Pew said. This year’s results mark a fall by a percentage point from 2020. Conversely, 29% of those polled said they “did not trust too much” while 45% had no confidence at all in the Russian president on the world stage, according to the pollster. “Negative views on [Putin] are at or near historic highs in most places, ”the Pew Research Center said.

Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whose global confidence is even lower with a median of 20%, now hold historically low favorability gaps with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (76%) and French President Emmanuel Macron (61% ). US President Joe Biden (74%) in his first year in office immediately overtook his predecessor Donald Trump, who saw global confidence even lower that Putin During his tenure. Pew said young respondents in at least 12 countries, including the United States, were more likely to express confidence in Putin than their older counterparts. “These age-related models have often been spread in Putin’s views. And when it comes to opinion on russia more generally, young adults also tend to have a more favorable view of the country than older people,Pew said. He added that men in some countries as well as those with less education in half of the countries trust Putin more than women or those with at least a post-secondary degree. Supporters of European populist parties on the left and right are also more likely to trust Putin than non-supporters, while in the United States Republicans are more likely to trust Putin than Democrats. “More generally, in some countries, people who identify as ideologically right-wing are more likely than those on the left to trust Putin,Pew said. Pew conducted the telephone survey of 16,254 adults in 16 countries from March 12 to May 26, and the online survey of 2,596 adults in the United States from February 1 to 7.

