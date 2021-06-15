The instructions from Alpha, Delta and Jokowi that changed Prabowo

Hi how are you? Hope you are doing well due to your continued health and immunity amid the ongoing health threats from the pandemic.

As previously feared, positive Covid-19 cases increased sharply after the Eid holidays throughout May 2021 and community activities have gradually returned to normal.

In addition to the sharp increase in cases in Kudus, Central Java and Bangkalan, East JavaThe peak of Covid-19 cases is increasingly reported in various regions.

Jakarta shows a significant trend of increasing cases. Jakarta has contributed to a sufficiently large number of positive cases that the national figure is close to the figure at the beginning of January 2021.

Monday (14/6/2021) there is addition of 8,189 new cases. In the total of new cases, Jakarta adds 2,722 positive cases or a third.

Even if predicted, the peak in the number of cases remains worrying. The circle of those confirmed positive for Covid-19 is getting closer and closer. They are our colleagues, parents or family members.

The peak of cases long after Eid is a confirmation that it is not Eid that is the cause, but our discipline in the implementation of health protocols. Stoned.

It’s true, sometimes we get bored. Because we are bored, we are careless, neglected and cowardly. For this reason, Indonesia is likely to face two peaks in Covid-19 cases in the near future.

Shutterstock / angellodeco Illustration of the variant of the Delta coronavirus. This variant was first identified in India, previously named B.1.617.2 Illustration of the variant of the Delta coronavirus. This variant was first identified in India, previously named B.1.617.2

The first peak is expected to occur from late June to early July 2021. According to Griffith University epidemiologist Dicky Budiman, this peak is exacerbated by the variant Aplha virus from England.

This Alpha variant causes the pain rate to increase rapidly and at the same time, it spreads rapidly. The recent peak of cases is dominated by the Apha variant.

The second peak will be caused by the Delta variant which can occur in mid-July or late July. Because they are close to each other, it is expected that there will be two peaks of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia.

The Delta variant is a variant of the coronavirus found in India. This variant brings high levels of pain as well as his death.

The Delta variant meets the criteria to be qualified as super strain that is, it is very contagious, causing a severity which results in hospitalization of many people.

Compared to the Alpha variant, the power of the Delta variant is 2.5 times more dangerous. The Delta variant can bypass the immune system of those who have been vaccinated. Those who have tested positive and recovered may be re-infected with this variant.

Given the danger, the Delta variant could pose an epidemic threat in the midst of a pandemic. For those of you who are confused and can’t tell the difference between endemic, epidemic, and pandemic, try clicking on this infographic link.

In the face of this real and increasingly dangerous threat, a number of activities that I have started doing a lot have always implemented disciplined health protocols.

I hope you are too. Saturated? Yes! Tired? Yes.

However, the health protocol is quite life-saving. The protocol that we initially implemented with constraint, I hope it has now become a new habit.