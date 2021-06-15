Erdoan adviser criticizes Financial Times over Erdoan-Biden photo





* Photo: Financial Times front page Click to read the article in Turkish smail Cesur, one of the advisers to Turkish President and chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoan, criticized the UK Financial Times newspaper for the front page photo showing Erdoan and the US president Joe Biden at the NATO Summit in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, yesterday (June 14) before their first Meet since Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021. In the related photo shared by international news agencies AFP and Reuters, Erdoan is seen standing up to punch Biden, a way of greeting amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was not wearing a mask, the press said The foreign press, sharing this image, especially stressed that if one of the issues on the NATO summit’s agenda was the fight against the pandemic, Erdoan was not wearing a mask. Following social media posts on the matter, Reuters expressed sadness for the confusion caused by the photo, explaining that in the related photo, President Erdoan rose from his chair to greet U.S. President Joe Biden from the hand. “We are behind you, world leader” Amid these debates and statements, smail councilor Cesur tweeted, “The Financial Times’ use of this image among dozens of other NATO images to create a perception even though the whole day is, in itself, an indication of the extent and platforms where the struggle by Recep Tayyip Erdoan continued.We support you to the end, world leader. “ Even the Financial Times’ use of this photograph, which was widely seen among all NATO photographs, shows the extent and arenas of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s struggle. We support you to the end, master of the world. pic.twitter.com/eTzKoh78vw Ismail Cesur ???????? (@icesur) June 14, 2021 (TP / SD)







