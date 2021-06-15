Politics
China ready to send first crew to new space station
The first crew of the new Chinese space station was preparing to take off this week for the last leg of Beijing’s ambitious program to establish itself as a space power.
The mission is China’s first manned space flight in nearly five years, and a matter of prestige for the government as it prepares to mark the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party on July 1 with a propaganda blitz.
A Long March-2F rocket carrying three astronauts in the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft is expected to take off from a base in the Gobi Desert in northwestern China on Thursday, experts with knowledge of the matter said.
They plan to spend three months on the Tiangong station, China’s longest crewed space mission to date, with spacewalks among their tasks.
The astronauts will aim to “equip and prepare their new home in space,” said Jonathan McDowell, astronomer at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
“It is a practical goal rather than a revolutionary goal.”
The Long March rocket, with the Shenzhou craft attached, was moved to the launch pad at the Jiuquan satellite launch center last week, according to the Chinese space agency.
Shenzhou-12 will dock at the main section of the Tiangong station, named Tianhe, which was placed in orbit on April 29. A freighter carried fuel, food and equipment for the mission as a crew last month.
A further 11 missions are planned over the next year and a half to complete construction of Tiangong in orbit, including the attachment of solar panels and two laboratory modules.
Three of these missions will carry astronauts for crew rotation.
“The proper functioning of the station involves very detailed and complicated work, as we saw on the International Space Station in its infancy,” said Chen Lan, analyst at GoTaikonauts specializing in the Chinese space program.
“In fact, the construction of the ISS was much slower” than the Chinese station.
When completed, Tiangong will have a mass of around 90 tonnes and is expected to have a lifespan of at least 10 years, according to the Chinese space agency.
It will be much smaller than the ISS and similar to the Soviet Mir space station, which was launched in 1986 and decommissioned in 2001.
“Building a great nation”
China has invested billions of dollars over the decades to catch up with established space powers such as the United States and Russia.
It has so far sent humans into space, probes to the moon, and last month landed a rover on Marsa, a rare and prestigious space achievement.
China’s desire to have its own human outpost in Earth orbit has been fueled by a US ban on its astronauts on the International Space Station, and it is now days away from placing the first crew on Tiangong.
State media reported in October last year that astronauts had been selected for all four crewed missions, but officials have been quiet about their identities.
The 11 Chinese astronauts to date have been military pilots.
A long-term human presence in space would be a significant leap in China’s space program.
President Xi Jinping called China’s space station a key milestone in “building a great science and technology nation” after the Tianhe Core Module launched in April.
The International Space Station, a collaboration between the United States, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan, is set to retire after 2024, although NASA has said it could potentially remain functional beyond 2028.
It sets up a scenario where Tiangong could be the only operational space station.
Although China does not intend to use it for international cooperation, its space authorities have declared themselves open to foreign collaboration.
Rocket on pad, China ready to send first crew to space station
AFP 2021
Quote: China set to launch first crew to new space station (2021, June 15) retrieved June 15, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-china-ready-crew-space-station. html
This document is subject to copyright. Other than fair use for private study or research purposes, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for information only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]