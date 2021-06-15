China ready to send first crew to new space station

A Long March-2F rocket will transport the first crew to the new Chinese space station.



The first crew of the new Chinese space station was preparing to take off this week for the last leg of Beijing’s ambitious program to establish itself as a space power.

The mission is China’s first manned space flight in nearly five years, and a matter of prestige for the government as it prepares to mark the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party on July 1 with a propaganda blitz.

A Long March-2F rocket carrying three astronauts in the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft is expected to take off from a base in the Gobi Desert in northwestern China on Thursday, experts with knowledge of the matter said.

They plan to spend three months on the Tiangong station, China’s longest crewed space mission to date, with spacewalks among their tasks.

The astronauts will aim to “equip and prepare their new home in space,” said Jonathan McDowell, astronomer at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

“It is a practical goal rather than a revolutionary goal.”

The Long March rocket, with the Shenzhou craft attached, was moved to the launch pad at the Jiuquan satellite launch center last week, according to the Chinese space agency.

Shenzhou-12 will dock at the main section of the Tiangong station, named Tianhe, which was placed in orbit on April 29. A freighter carried fuel, food and equipment for the mission as a crew last month.

Factsheet on the planned Chinese space station, which is expected to be operational by 2022.



A further 11 missions are planned over the next year and a half to complete construction of Tiangong in orbit, including the attachment of solar panels and two laboratory modules.

Three of these missions will carry astronauts for crew rotation.

“The proper functioning of the station involves very detailed and complicated work, as we saw on the International Space Station in its infancy,” said Chen Lan, analyst at GoTaikonauts specializing in the Chinese space program.

“In fact, the construction of the ISS was much slower” than the Chinese station.

When completed, Tiangong will have a mass of around 90 tonnes and is expected to have a lifespan of at least 10 years, according to the Chinese space agency.

It will be much smaller than the ISS and similar to the Soviet Mir space station, which was launched in 1986 and decommissioned in 2001.

China launched the core module of its new space station in April.



“Building a great nation”

China has invested billions of dollars over the decades to catch up with established space powers such as the United States and Russia.

It has so far sent humans into space, probes to the moon, and last month landed a rover on Marsa, a rare and prestigious space achievement.

China’s desire to have its own human outpost in Earth orbit has been fueled by a US ban on its astronauts on the International Space Station, and it is now days away from placing the first crew on Tiangong.

State media reported in October last year that astronauts had been selected for all four crewed missions, but officials have been quiet about their identities.

The 11 Chinese astronauts to date have been military pilots.

A long-term human presence in space would be a significant leap in China’s space program.

China successfully landed a rover on Mars this year, the major achievement of its ambitious space program.



President Xi Jinping called China’s space station a key milestone in “building a great science and technology nation” after the Tianhe Core Module launched in April.

The International Space Station, a collaboration between the United States, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan, is set to retire after 2024, although NASA has said it could potentially remain functional beyond 2028.

It sets up a scenario where Tiangong could be the only operational space station.

Although China does not intend to use it for international cooperation, its space authorities have declared themselves open to foreign collaboration.

Rocket on pad, China ready to send first crew to space station

AFP 2021