New emails show how Trump and his allies pressured Justice Department to try to challenge 2020 election results





Emails from the Department of Justice and White House officials show how Trump’s allies pressured Rosen to look into the bogus and far-fetched allegations that the election was stolen and sought to get the Department to Justice that he officially supports false claims. The documents also provide a window into how Rosen handled political pressure from the White House shortly after being called upon to lead the department in the final weeks of the Trump administration.

Amid the pressure, Rosen said he refused to speak to Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

When Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, asked Rosen to set up an FBI meeting with an ally of Giuliani by pushing a conspiracy theory that Italy was using military technology and satellites to change the votes in Joe Biden, Rosen said he would not help Giuliani.

“I categorically refused, I said that I would not give any special treatment to Giuliani or any of his ‘witnesses’, and I reaffirmed once again that I will not tell Giuliani about any of this. Rosen wrote to the then acting deputy. Attorney General Richard Donoghue.

The new emails provide additional details to reports earlier this month from CNN, The New York Times and others on Meadows’ emails to Rosen after the election, which revealed how the chief aide to the White House had urged the Justice Department to take action to benefit Trump. The emails included a list of complaints about voting procedures in New Mexico, alleged “anomalies” in a county in Georgia, and allegations about Italian satellites.

The emails also show how Trump directed his allies to Rosen, who was appointed acting attorney general after William Barr resigned in December 2020 after Barr publicly said there had been no widespread fraud. during elections.

Kurt Olsen, a private lawyer, contacted John Moran at the Department of Justice on December 29 to request a meeting with Rosen, promising that he could meet him at the Department of Justice on one hour’s notice. He attached a draft lawsuit modeled on the Texas Supreme Court lawsuit unsuccessfully challenging election results in four states, and wrote in a follow-up email that Trump had asked him to meet with Rosen to discuss the states. -Unis bringing a similar action.

“The President of the United States saw this complaint and asked me last night to notify AG Rosen in person today to discuss this action,” Olsen wrote. “I have been instructed to report to the President this afternoon after the meeting.”

On the same day, Trump’s White House aide also forwarded the draft complaint to Rosen and Donoghue for review, saying it had also been shared with Meadows and White House attorney Pat Cipollone.

On December 14, Trump’s aide sent Rosen and Donoghue a document purporting to show electoral fraud in County Antrim, Michigan. An aide to Donoghue forwarded the document to US attorneys in the eastern and western districts of Michigan.

By the end of the year, it was clear Rosen and Donoghue had had enough of the White House lobbying campaign.

The emails show how Meadows pushed the Justice Department to investigate fraud allegations made by Trump allies like Cleta Mitchell, the lawyer who aided Trump in his Jan. 2 appeal when he made pressure on Georgian officials to “find” a voice for him.

In a Jan. 1 email, Meadows said there were “allegations of signature match discrepancies” in Fulton County, Georgia, asking Rosen that a Department of Justice official ” immediately commits to this matter to determine if there is any truth to this allegation. ”

Rosen forwarded the email to Donoghue later that day, saying, “Can you believe it? I’m not going to respond to the message below.”

“At least it’s better than the last one, but that doesn’t mean much,” Donoghue replied.

When Meadows sent Rosen a YouTube video link on Italian satellites, Rosen forwarded it to Donoghue, who replied, “Pure madness.”

In another exchange, Donoghue told Steve Engel of the Justice Department’s legal counsel’s office that he wanted to meet with him “about some antics that could possibly end up on your radar,” noting that there was at minus some concern that the legal adviser’s office will have to weigh over potential problems.

The new emails released by the committee include correspondence with Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department attorney who tried to convince Trump to impeach Rosen and use the department to overturn election results in Georgia, the New York reported. Times in January.

In what appears to be the day after a Jan. 3 meeting between Trump, Clark, Rosen, and others, then Justice Department official Patrick Hovakimian wrote: “Looks like Rosen and the cause of justice have won.”

“Incredible,” responded John Demers, the head of the National Security Division, who is leaving the Justice Department at the end of the month.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz, Lauren Fox, Zachary Cohen and Ryan Nobles contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos