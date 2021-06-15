Euro 2020: Could Turkey’s home games in Baku be a lifeline for Erdogans government? | Sport | German football and major international sports news | DW

The timing of Euro 2020 could hardly be better for the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A new focal point is desperately needed to distract from the country’s serious economic and political problems. The delayed football tournament, which began with Turkey’s 0-3 loss to Italy in Rome on June 11, could be just what it takes.

Lately, the Erdogan government has been hit hard by the sensational allegations of a fugitive mob boss. Sedat Peker’s weekly monologues, a viral series of YouTube videos viewed over 100 million times since early May, have rocked Erdogan’s regime and brought Turkey’s infamous “deep state” back into the limelight.

Charges of corruption, drug trafficking and murder

Peker, who once openly supported Erdogan’s ruling party and fled Turkey in 2019 allegedly to avoid prosecution, said he was now in Dubai. His charges against current and former government officials range from corruption, covert arms deliveries and drug trafficking to rape and unsolved murders.

Sedat Peker’s YouTube series made waves in Turkey

Erdogan and Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu, the main target of Beijing’s monologues, dismissed the charges. Erdogan accused his opposition of relying on “defamation” by criminal groups. Soylu, whose resignation was requested by the opposition, said the charges were a conspiracy against Turkey.

As Peker’s claims put officials on the defensive, the anticipation surrounding an exciting Turkish side preparing for Euro 2020 came to the government’s rescue by putting the Turkish public under its spell, to a large extent.

However, according to government opponents in this football-mad country, the effect of sport as “the people’s opium” will not last long this time around.

Opposition lawmaker Erdogan Toprak says football will not make up for Turkey’s problems

The distraction is not big enough, according to the opposition

Erdogan Toprak, a lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and chief adviser to the party leader, told DW that Turkey’s Euro 2020 matches cannot really occupy the country. agenda of the country only for a few days. “Turkey has such big problems that they cannot be covered by a football match,” he said.

“This bandage will not cover the wound,” added the former deputy chief of CHP, referring to the high unemployment rate, the high cost of living, the loss of tourism income caused by the mismanagement of the pandemic by government and the alleged cooperation between Mafia boss Peker and Erdogan’s party. .

“No one can hide behind the Turkish national team”

Arif Kizilyalin, sports columnist for the Turkish opposition newspaper Republic, agrees with Toprak. “The problems in Turkey have passed the point where football can make them forget. Once in Latin America and Spain there was a saying that ‘football is the opium of the people’. has no pain reliever or medication that can alleviate problems like Turkey’s, ”Kizilyalin told DW.

Turkish journalist Arif Kizilyalin said Erdogan’s regime cannot hide behind the national team

“I hope Turkey gets excited and unites behind the national team, but, on the other hand, the economic downturn with the Turkish lira at its lowest and Sedat Peker’s claims won’t be forgotten either. . No one can hide behind the Turkish national team and try to make people forget about these things this time around, “he said.

Turkish football has long been linked to politics. In 2020, Istanbul’s upstarts Basaksehir won the top level Super Lig with the help of substantial support and patronage from Erdogan and its allies. Nihat Ozdemir, the head of the Turkish Football Federation, is one of a handful of entrepreneurs allegedly favored by the government and has very close ties to Erdogan.

Erdogan in search of an oasis

Toprak and Kizilyalin both suggest that the Turkish government will look to exploit any possible success of the national team at Euro 2020.

Faced with a multitude of problems, Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes for a boost from the Euro

“I want the Turkish national team to succeed with all my heart. We are always proud of such success. But they will definitely spread it,” Toprak said. “Because there is no positive development in the country they rule. They want to profit from the value created by someone else. But such success would not be theirs. It would be up to the footballers. in the field.”

Kizilyalin also believes the government is doomed not to portray a positive outcome as its own success, even though it controls over 90% of Turkey’s mainstream media. “The Turkish national team is not President Erdogan’s team,” he said. “The success of the national team … would belong purely to coach Senol Gunes and his team.”

Another bad start

Gnes is looking to repeat the success of his 2002 World Cup campaign, in which he led Turkey to third place. Turkey will also be inspired by their third place at Euro 2008, in which the team were called “Comeback Kings”.

Turkey suffered a heavy defeat in their opener against Italy on Friday

And they’ll need to live up to that reputation this year too after maintaining their record of losing all of their opening games in major tournaments with that deserved loss to Italy.

Fortunately, Turkey’s next two games against Wales on June 16 and Switzerland four days later will both take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, and are already dubbed “home games” due to the close ties between them. two nations.

Baku Postman

More than 20,000 Turkish supporters are expected to visit the Azeri capital, and the team can also count on the support of the local population, with whom they share close ethnic Turkish ties.

Indeed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and football federation boss Ozdemir both highlighted neighboring countries’ motto “two states, one nation” after last month’s friendly match between Turkey and Azerbaijan. in the province of Antalya, in southern Turkey.

Cavusoglu praised the Turkish fans, who also sang for Azerbaijan during the match and showed everyone “who owns Karabakh”. Turkey had provided military support to Azerbaijan in its war with Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh territory late last year.

Speaking to reporters as well as Turkish officials, Rovnag Abdullayev, the head of the Association of Azerbaijan Football Federations, said he hoped the Turkish national team would win their matches in Baku with the help Azeri supporters in the stands.

But it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to see Turkey advance from Group A and distract themselves from discontent with Erdogan at home.