The second great leap forward

Through Mikel Aguirre Uzquiano, Professor of Multinational Company Management and Country Risk Analysis, IE Business School and IE University, and Professor of International Political Economy, University of Comillas, ICADE

In the history of China, the Great Leap Forward was the campaign undertaken by the Chinese Communists, for two years between 1958 and the beginning of 1960, to reorganize its vast population, especially in the large rural communities, in order to resolve the China’s industrial and agricultural problems.

In the first phase, the Chinese hoped to develop labor-intensive methods of industrialization, which would emphasize labor rather than machinery and capital expenditure. However, the country was expected to overcome the generally slow and normal industrialization process through the gradual accumulation of capital and the purchase of heavy machinery.

The promulgation of the Great Leap Forward was the result of the failure of the Soviet model of industrialization in China. The Soviet model, which emphasized the conversion of capital obtained from the sale of agricultural products to acquire heavy machinery, was not applicable in China, since it had a very large population and no large agricultural surplus.

The Great Leap Forward approach has materialized in the development of small iron and steel ovens in each village and urban district, intended to accelerate the industrialization process. This process meant that a great human sacrifice was required in the country, but it was the beginning of what the Chinese economy is today.

Just nine years ago, at the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, the country pledged to double the average per capita income of urban and rural residents by 2020 from the level of 2010 as one of the key elements of his goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

2020 (4717 in the Chinese calendar) will be considered quite extraordinary in the future; China’s per capita income was US $ 6.317 in 2012 and since 2019 has exceeded $ 10. None of the countries known as the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) have taken such a step in such a short time.

When did it all start? A turning point was the handover of Hong Kong in July 1997, when the United Kingdom made sovereignty over British territory dependent on China. The so-called one country, two systems principle was launched, making China, a country ruled by the Communist Party, the financial center of Asia. During this period, the country’s leader was Jiang Zemin, followed by Hu Jintao and, since 2012, Xi Jinping.

The late 1990s brought the Western China Development Strategy (WDS), with milestones such as the entry of nations into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001. Since 2004, achievements include private property added to the country’s constitution (People’s Constitution of the Republic of China), the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the 2015 Made in China 2025 ten-year initiative for update its manufacturing base by rapidly developing 10 high-tech industries alongside the 2016 five-year plan for poverty reduction.

After coming to power, Xi Jinping presented the Chinese dream as “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”. Xi’s Chinese dream is described as the achievement of the two-centennial goals: the material goal of China becoming a “middle-income society” by 2021 (the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China) and the goal of modernizing the Chinese Communist Party. country.

The aforementioned “Belt and Road” initiative has expanded trade, infrastructure and investment ties between China and 60 to 115 other countries with investments of $ 1,000 billion to $ 8 trillion.

Amid the biggest economic crisis in the past 100 years, China’s real gross domestic product (GDP) stood at around 2.3 percent in 2020, with the forecast for the current one at 8.4, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). We must take into consideration that we are talking about the most populous country in the world (over 1.444 billion).

Currently, the United States and China occupy the top two places in the global GDP rankings. The margin between the US and China shrinks in the nominal ranking, as China’s GDP growth rate in 2021 (8.4%) is much higher than that of the United States (3.2%) . On a nominal basis, the United States is ahead of China by $ 5,000 billion in 2021, up from $ 5.59 trillion in 2020. Based on purchasing power parity (PPP), China has overtaken the United States in 2016 and is ahead by $ 4.8 trillion, and the gap is widening. China will remain the world’s largest economy on a PPP basis for decades to come as the second-largest United States grows more slowly; India, third, is far behind.

Anyone who has studied the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s will recall that China played no relevant role, but after two decades it became the main importer of the Four Asian Tigers (South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong), which is the country with the greatest influence in this region of the world.

What happened that made China the world’s biggest creditor and the United States the world’s biggest debtor?

In the 13e century, Venetian explorer, merchant and writer Marco Polo visited the court of Kublai Khan, the first emperor of the Chinese Yuan Dynasty. Marco Polo traveled extensively within China (then known as Cathay), living in the emperor’s lands for 17 years as at the time it had an importance and wealth exceeding that of the ‘Europe.

The 20e century has been a complicated century for China, which has undergone a series of dramatic changes as well as great political, economic and social changes resulting from war, revolution, reconstruction and reform. Western economies have therefore forgotten its relevance. Over the past 40 years, China has experienced an economic tertiarization of its private sector which now generates 60% of GDP, 70% of innovation and 90% of job creation. During this period, thanks to foreign direct investment, China became the workshop of the world.

Today it is all this and much more; At the dawn of the 21st century, China was the world’s largest exporter, with companies such as Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation), Ping An Insurance, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Huawei and JD .com worldwide and projects developed in every imaginable country.

In the decades leading up to WWII, Britain held the post of the most important country in the world, which was handed over to the United States in the 20th century. We are witnessing the second great leap forward for the country that is becoming the dominant world economy, China.