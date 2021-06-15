Social media say happy birthday to Donald Trump and Che Guevara





Portrait of Che Guevara (1928-1967), 20th century ,, Cuba. (Photo by: Photo12 / Universal Images Group … [+] via Getty Images)

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Need more evidence that the country remains deeply divided politically and likely shows no signs of healing anytime soon? Cue the birthday bashlash for two controversial characters.

Monday, June 14 marked the birthdays of former President Donald Trump and Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara. A shared birthday was certainly the only thing these men had in common, at least until today. Happy wishes were shared on social media, and this was followed by posts that included outright contempt and condemnation for everyone.

It has become very clear that Trump is now such an inflammatory figure as Guevara and perhaps even more so when it comes to opinions on social media. It was also evident that it is impossible to post anything about either man without moving the masses on Twitter.

The “Best President”

Former President Donald Trump’s birthday was both marked and mocked, which was certainly to be expected given the political divide in the country. On Twitter, the battle lines were once again drawn by the mere mention of the former president’s birthday.

The trend with the former president’s name was the term “best president,” which only resulted in the usual responses from either side.

Some praised the former president and pledged their continued support, others even claimed he won the 2020 election.

There were just as many detractors, who had nothing nice to say but still felt the need to say it. Many also made sure it was someone other than Trump who was trending with the hashtag #BestPresident.

June 14 Che’s Day

It was not just a mention of Trump on social media that highlighted the deep political divide in the United States, but also around the world. As of Monday afternoon, there were more than 50,000 tweets related to Ernesto “Che” Guevara, of Argentine descent, who has become a major figure in the Cuban revolution and an iconic symbol of the counterculture.

Born on June 14, 1928, Guevara was killed by the special forces of the Bolivian army as he tried to start a Marxist revolution with the support of the Ancahuaz guerrillas in this South American country. Since his death, he has been regarded either as an anti-Western terrorist or as a brave martyr of the socialist cause.

While marking the revolutionary’s birthday, many in the latter camp posted his most famous, if not infamous, quotes:

However, not everyone considered Guevara a revolutionary hero. FoxNews Channel’s Ben Shapiro (@benshaprio) was among those who called out the revolutionary. Shapiro wrote: “Just a reminder on Che Guevara’s birthday: he was a despicable human being and a vicious racist”, while sharing a quote from Guevara.

Still others scoffed at the fact that in death Guevara became a pop culture icon beyond the counterculture movement. There has been no shortage of Che-branded t-shirts and coffee mugs, while a limited-edition Swatch watch is currently available on eBay for $ 103. And for almost $ 600, there’s also a limited edition 1/6 scale Guevara figure that could bring revolution to Barbie or GI Joe!

“The best thing about Che Guevara is how he became a meme for capitalists to make money,” added Big Apple Infidel’s social media account (@BigAppleInfidel)

