Why PM Modis’ approval ratings are improving

Over the past month or so, the decline in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval ratings has caused a lot of media attention. Numerous opinion pieces have been written and televised debates have been organized on the subject.

Some commentators and opposition leaders have even gone so far as to claim that Modi’s decline has begun.

Local polling agency C-Voter and global public relations agency Morning Consult reported declining popularity ratings for Modi and his government due to mismanagement of the second wave of COVID-19 in May.

C-Voter found that the number of respondents who were very satisfied with PM Modi’s performance saw a massive drop from 65% to 37%.

The increase in cases, the lack of oxygen and beds, the accumulation of bodies outside crematoriums, the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, have led to criticism of Modi even from one side. unconditional supporters.

Most analysts missed three important facts:

(i) The approval ratings of most of the world leaders tracked by Morning Consult declined during the period,

(ii) Modi continued to be at the top of the charts despite the blip, and

(iii) It is only natural that people should be angry with the current dispensation during such a gloomy time.

Modis’ net approval ratings, however, fell from 31% on May 8, 2021 to 37% on June 8. They were 34 on June 6.

This improvement is the result of the Prime Minister’s speech on June 7 in which he made four major decisions:

75% of vaccines from domestic producers will be purchased by the Center and provided free to States;

The vaccination will be offered free of charge to all adults over 18 years of age. Those who wish to be vaccinated in private hospitals, the 25% quota will be maintained and at a fixed price;

Private hospitals will not be allowed to take advantage of the pandemic, service charges capped at Rs 150 per jab; and

The free ration for 80 crore beneficiaries will be maintained until November to help poor households overcome the economic hardship caused by the second wave of the pandemic.

These announcements came as a respite for the public. States are struggling to vaccinate the 18-45 age group after asking for the same.

Private hospitals charged exorbitant prices. Poor people struggled to make ends meet after lockdowns in most states in April and May.

Many analysts, medical professionals and even states were asking the prime minister to centralize the procurement process because the origin policy was better and Modi took these comments into account. The government has undertaken a course correction.

The improvement in the ratings shows that despite the high number of victims of the second wave, the Indian public still trusts the Prime Minister and sees him as the only leader capable of getting us out of this crisis.

It also shows that people have a lot of confidence in the Prime Minister as opposed to the chief ministers of various states, despite claims to the contrary by many of them.

The central government has pledged that the entire eligible population will be vaccinated by the end of the year. Further decisions on sourcing, approving more vaccines from global producers, sharing the Covaxin patent with other producers, and so on have increased the confidence of citizens and led to the creation of a positive environment.

The decline in the number of cases and deaths and the gradual reopening of the economy have also contributed to this positivity.

This clearly shows that the decline in ratings was a transitory phenomenon and not a permanent one as the opposition had hoped.