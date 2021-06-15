Be clear on Galwan incident: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi: The Tribune India





Tribune press service

New Delhi, June 15 Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shed light on the Galwan incident, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred a year ago, and said “the party hoped that the government would keep the nation confident about what had happened. “ “Having patiently waited for the government to sort things out and inform the nation of the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident occurred and reassure the people that the sacrifice of our brave jawans was not in vain, the Party of Congress reiterates its concern that no clarity is yet available and the Prime Minister’s final word on this a year ago was that no transgression had been committed. We have repeatedly asked for details on the episode in light of the Prime Minister’s statement, as well as details of the progress made towards restoring the status quo ante by April 2020. The disengagement agreement with China appears to have worked entirely to India’s detriment so far, Gandhi said on the first anniversary of the tragedy. Congress urged the government to build confidence in the nation and to ensure that its performance matches the commitment of our soldiers, who stand courageously and resolutely at the borders. “As we approach the first anniversary of the tragic loss of 20 brave soldiers of the Bihar regiment, including their commander, in the confrontation with China’s PLA troops on the night of June 15-16, 2020, the Congress also joins a grateful nation. in remembrance of their supreme sacrifice, ”Gandhi added.







