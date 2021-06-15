25 MUL vs QUE Match Preview, Play XI Updates, Live Stream Details & Pitch Report





The Sultans won both of their games in the 2021 PSL second leg.

Sohaib Maqsood. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP via Getty Images)

In the 2021 Pakistani Super League (PSL) first leg, the Multan Sultans were going nowhere. However, with victories in their last two matches, Mohammad Rizwan and Co are well and truly in the race for the playoffs.

In their previous match, they beat Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets on Sunday. Skipper Rizwan scored a masterful 56 82 balls to guide his team to victory. Their next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday June 16 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Another win could even help them reach the top four, supplanting the Karachi Kings, led by Imad Wasim. The Gladiators, on the other hand, had their woes. They are languishing at the bottom of the scoreboard.

In addition, Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis, two of their valuable overseas recruits, are absent due to a concussion. It would take a Herculean task for them to overthrow the sultans.

Combination of play for MUL vs QUE Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, without a doubt, was the Sultans’ leading hitter in the tournament. The skipper notched 408 runs at an average and strike rate of 68 and 140.20 respectively. He got the backing of Sohaib Maqsood, who has 227 runs at 45.40.

The rest of the hitters need to step up as well. Shahnawaz Dhani is their main wicket taker with 13 scalps and he also received the player of the match award for securing wickets against Zalmi. Imran Tahir and Imran Khan each picked up four wickets and accomplished a fairly reasonable task.

XI planned

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (C and WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir

Bench: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Khan, Hammad Azam, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Obed McCoy, Sohaibullah, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammad Umar

Quetta Gladiators

For the Gladiators, Sarfaraz Ahmed is the leading scorer with 223 points at an average and a strike rate of 37.16 and 142.03 respectively. However, he didn’t get much support from others. Usman Khan, however, impressed as he scored 123 points to 41, including a best score of 81.

Azam looks good as he scored 124 points. In the bowling department, Mohammad Hasnain is their main wicket taker with seven scalps, although he looked a bit late. Zahid Mahmood disclosed leads at a saving of 10.85. Mohammad Nawaz has three wickets.

XI planned

Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C&WK), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Khurram Shehzad, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahir Khan

Bench: Abdul Nasir, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Hassan Khan, Usman Shinwari, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, Jack Wildermuth, Naseem Shah

MUL vs QUE Face to face overall

Played 7 | Multan Sultans 2 | Quetta Gladiators 4 | N / R 1

MUL vs QUE broadcast details

Game times 9:30 p.m. IST

Live streaming Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos