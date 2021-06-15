NasDem believes Jokowi will not be difficult to choose KSAD or KSAL to become TNI commander





Jakarta – The question of General KSAD Andika Perkasa and Admiral KSAL Yudo Margono are two strong candidates Commander of the Armed Forces future. What is the record of the NasDem Party? DPR RI NasDem faction vice-chairman Willy Aditya considered Andika and Yudo to be Indonesia’s best sons. However, Willy reminded President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who has the power to choose Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto’s successor. “In principle, both are the best sons in the nation and deserve to lead the TNI institution. President Joko Widodo, as supreme commander, has the prerogative to choose between the two,” Willy told reporters on Tuesday. (15/6/2021). Willy pointed out that the NasDem party later fully supported President Jokowi’s decision. “The NasDem faction will certainly support the choice of the president who will be elected. It is a form of commitment from the parties supporting the government,” he added. Also, Willy said who will be chosen by Jokowi to be Commander of the Armed Forces must be taken care of. The vice president of the DPR legislative branch believes that it will not be difficult for Jokowi to choose Andika or Yudo. “Whoever President Joko Widodo chooses as TNI commander in the future must be able to support the performance of the government, especially in terms of military defense,” said Willy. “Choosing one of the two best matured sons in the world is certainly not a difficult choice for the president. The NasDem faction will support the president’s policy in this regard,” he continued. As we know, the position of Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto as Commander of the Armed Forces is coming to an end as retirement approaches. In accordance with the provisions of the TNI Law, the President will nominate a candidate for the post of Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces to undergo the Good and good test or fit and conformance test in the DPR. (zak / gbr)

