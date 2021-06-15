On History Day – June 15 – Almanac





Today is Tuesday, June 15, the 166th day of 2021 with 199 to follow. The moon is growing. The morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. The evening stars are Mars, Saturn and Venus. People born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include Prince Edward of England, son of Edward III and known as the “Black Prince”, in 1330; Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg in 1843; artist Saul Steinberg in 1914; the pianist Erroll Garner in 1923; New York Governor Mario Cuomo in 1932; country singer Waylon Jennings in 1937; Baseball Hall of Fame Billy Williams in 1938 (83); singer / songwriter Harry Nilsson in 1941; Indian businessman Lakshmi Mittal in 1950 (71); actor Jim Varney in 1949; Chinese President Xi Jinping in 1953 (68 years old); actor Jim Belushi in 1954 (67 years old); actor Julie Hagerty in 1955 (66); Baseball Hall of Fame member Wade Boggs in 1958 (63); actor Helen Hunt in 1963 (58); actor Courteney Cox in 1964 (57); actor / rapper Ice Cube born O’Shea Jackson, in 1969 (52 years old); actor Leah Remini in 1970 (51 years old); actor Neil Patrick Harris in 1973 (48); actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (46); actor Sterling Jerins in 2004 (17). At this date in history: In 1215, under pressure from the rebel barons, the King of England John signed the Magna Carta, a crucial first step towards the creation of the British constitutional monarchy. In 1752, Benjamin Franklin, in a dangerous experiment, demonstrated the relationship between lightning and electricity by flying a kite during a thunderstorm in Philadelphia. An iron key hanging from the kite rope caught a flash of lightning. In 1785, two French people trying to cross the English Channel in a hot air balloon were killed when their balloon caught fire and crashed. This is the first fatal plane crash. In 1846, the Canada-US border was established. In 1877, Henry Ossian Flipper, born a slave in Thomasville, Georgia, became the first black cadet to graduate from West Point. The US military then court martialed him and fired him, but President Bill Clinton posthumously pardoned him in 1999. In 1904, the tour steamer General Slocum caught fire on the East River in New York City, killing 1,121 people. In 1944, American forces invaded the Mariana Islands occupied by the Japanese during World War II. At the end of the day, a beachhead had been established on Saipan Island. In 1987, Richard Norton of Philadelphia and Calin Rosetti of West Germany performed Earth’s first polar circumnavigation in a single-engine propeller plane, landing in Paris after a 38,000 mile flight. In 2007, a Mississippi jury convicted a notorious Ku Klux Klansman, James Ford Seale, of the kidnappings and murders of two black teenagers 43 years earlier. Seale was sentenced to life in prison and died in 2011. In 2012, an executive order from President Barack Obama would allow hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to legally apply for work permits and obtain documents such as driver’s licenses. . The program was called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. In 2019, a Babe Ruth jersey while with the New York Yankees became the most expensive sports memorabilia to auction at $ 5.64 million. In 2020, the United States Supreme Court ruled that federal civil rights law protected LGBTQ workers from dismissal because of their sexual or gender orientation. A thought for the day: “I only see the ideal. But no ideal has ever fully succeeded on this earth.” – Franco-American dancer Isadora Duncan

