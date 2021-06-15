Covid UK: Scientist Criticizes Boris Johnson for Delta Variant Failures





BORIS Johnson has been convicted of failing to prevent the importation of the Delta variant from India as Mutation Torpedoes plan to end the lockdown across the UK.

A prominent health expert said the UK government should have implemented travel restrictions “much faster” as it lamented the consequences for Scotland.

Professor Aziz Sheikh, director of the Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh, has just published a study which shows that the new variant, which accounts for three in four cases of Covid in Scotland, is twice as likely to cause hospitalization. Carried out by researchers at the Universities of Edinburgh and Strathclyde, as well as Public Health Scotland, the article found that the Delta variant had an 85% increased risk of hospitalization compared to the Alpha (Kent) variant, after adjustment for age, underlying health issues and other factors. However, the average length of hospital stay is currently shorter than it was during previous waves of the virus. READ MORE: Easing Scotland lockdown could be delayed for weeks, Jason Leitch warns Hospital cases were measured as people admitted to hospital within 14 days of a positive PCR test, or who tested positive within two days of admission. The results were released as National Clinical Director Jason Leitch warned the Indian variant was a ‘game changer’ who could outline plans to ease the lockdown for a few weeks. Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland today, Sheikh condemned the UK government’s failure to crack down on travel from India. Assessing the situation in Scotland, he said: “Overall the vaccination program is working. Clearly, we are already seeing reductions in hospitalizations. The Delta variant made things a little more complicated, but I’m confident we can move forward at a steady pace, so hopefully we can ease the restrictions. He added that he supported Johnson’s decision to postpone so-called ‘Freedom Day’ in England when all restrictions were to be lifted. The Prime Minister announced yesterday that the date would be postponed by up to four weeks. However, when asked about Downing Street’s handling of the Delta variant, Sheikh said, “Variants are likely to emerge, but where concerns are raised, such as in the case of India, then I think we would have had to act much faster. There have been many flights that have happened and I think it is the driven transmission. “We have to keep an eye on this with our international partners and when there are concerns we have to act much faster than we usually have. It’s a challenge in Scotland because international travel is a reserved issue, so it’s a UK issue rather than something the Scottish government has direct control over. ” READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to provide lockdown update in major Covid announcement Nicola Sturgeon outlines her government’s plans to ease the lockdown in a speech to Parliament today. The Prime Minister is expected to announce delays in the unlock date due to concerns over the dominant Delta variant. Scientists pointed out that although the new, highly transmissible variant poses serious public health concerns, the vaccines are effective in preventing most cases. Leitch explained, “Everything still works – the distancing, the ventilation, the hand washing, everything still works – but what’s new about the Delta variant, and it’s horrible, and we The learned more and more over the last few weeks is that the second dose is needed for decent protection. “You get about 30% protection with one dose, you get 80-85% protection with two… we’ve vaccinated about half of the adults in the country twice, now we have to increase that. ”







