The cost of Trump after Trump





When Joe Biden meets Vladimir Putin tomorrow, a lot of media will cover the story. One, however, is part of the story.

Russia’s efforts to expel Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (which is funded by the US government, though editorial independent) from the country have received wide attention. As the two presidents prepare to converge on Lake Geneva in Switzerland, news service executives expect Biden to take a stand on threats to him and other independent media in Russia from in a way his predecessor, Donald Trump, did not.

This is an undesirable position for any news organization, although it is not a position with which RFE / RL is unfamiliar. The outlet has spent much of the past year defending itself against the Trump administrations ‘concerted efforts to wrest control of the Americas’ international news broadcasters. Around the same time, the Kremlin began to escalate its own long-standing war with the service, demanding that it label all of its online content as the product of a foreign agent and imposing heavy fines for its non-compliance, thus increasing the cost of the remaining service in Russia to such an extent that he should consider withdrawing.

For Biden, RFE / RL’s predicament is both a holdover from the Trump era and a test for his own presidency. How he approaches this issue, and whether his administration keeps its promise to respond if Russia does not give in, will reveal the extent to which Bidens’ foreign policy is centered on human rights. His approach will also test whether what Atlantic contributor Tom Wright has described as the Biden Doctrine can go beyond mere rhetoric. The most urgent, at least for RFE / RL, could determine whether the 30th year of activity of information services in Russia will be the last.

The existence of RFE / RL in Russia has never been particularly easy, especially since Putin came to power. Unlike his predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, who invited the broadcaster to settle in Moscow after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Putin has little time for an unchecked press. A few days after his inauguration in 2000, Putin began to consolidate the public and private media under his control. Some points of sale have been seized or closed; others have simply been kicked out of existence.

RFE / RL faced different and more progressive pressures. In 2002, Putin repealed the Yeltsin decree calling on the media to set up an office. Then, in 2012, the service lost its broadcast license, was banned from the airwaves and had to move its programming primarily to the Internet. Five years later, the Russian government added the outlet to its register of foreign agents, a designation that is ubiquitous in Russia as denoting spies and traitors, and which requires those who receive the label to submit to thorough audits, lest they be fined.

Read: How the media became one of Putin’s most powerful weapons

But the most damaging measure came last fall, when the Kremlin announced a new rule requiring all designated foreign agents to attach a 24-word text or 15-second video at the start of every news article and post on social networks indicating that the content was created by an organization performing the functions of a foreign agent. Compliance would have meant giving the Russian government undue control over how RFE / RL chooses to display its level of journalistic influence that the broadcaster would not accept from the US government, let alone anyone. In addition, our audience figures would collapse overnight, Jamie Fly, the president of RFE / RL, told me from the broadcasters’ headquarters in Prague. It is not a government’s job to tell us which audience to try to reach with our content.

Audience is not RFE / RL’s only concern. He must also consider the impact such a designation would have on the hundreds of freelancers who contribute to the news service, three of whom have already been individually targeted with a foreign agent designation. It’s really about dissuading journalists from working for foreign media outlets, Fly said.

The cost of non-compliance is significant: to date, RFE / RL has accumulated over 500 criminal charges and fines totaling over $ 3.4 million. His bank accounts were frozen and his newsroom was visited by bailiffs seeking to collect payments. The situation has become so dire that she has started to take precautionary measures to ensure the continuity of programming if her Moscow office is forced to close, including moving some of its staff to Kiev and Prague. Other contingency plans are being developed in case his website is blocked.

Although President Trump is no longer in office, what happens to RFE / RL today is a big part of his legacy. It was Trump, after all, who failed to respond adequately when the broadcaster and its federally funded sister network Voice of America first received their foreign agent designation, a move that Moscow presented it as a direct retaliation against the United States imposing the same on the Russian state. -Manage points of sale, RT and Sputnik (which were not required to label their content or prevented from reaching the American public).

When offered the opportunity to support the country’s international broadcasters, the Trump administration compounded their problems by firing the organization’s top leaders and undermining the editorial firewall protecting their independence. Michael Pack, appointed by Trump to head the agency overseeing them, echoed the Kremlin’s line that being a journalist is great cover for a spy. In the eyes of several RFE / RL journalists, Trump created an opportunity that Moscow took advantage of.

The situation was a perfect storm, Andrey Shary, the director of the Russian RFE / RLs service, told me. And of course the Kremlin used it. They ain’t fools They watch what’s going on in the United States

Read: The ultimate symbol of the diminished soft power of the Americas

Biden has reversed many measures damaging Trump, and his administration has repeatedly pledged support for the broadcaster, but it’s still unclear how much time and political capital the president is willing to devote to this issue, especially if his focus is on the broadcaster. is to improve the Americas. relationship with Moscow. When I posed the question to the State Department, a spokesperson told me that if the Russian government continues to take steps to forcibly shut down RFE / RL, we will respond, without further details.

One possible answer, offered by the Washington Posts editorial board, is that the United States retaliate in kind. If Moscow does not allow RFE / RL to operate in Russia, neither should the United States allow RT or Sputnik unimpeded access to its airwaves. Such an approach, however, would not only raise fundamental questions about press freedom standards in the United States; this would probably lead to further escalation. This was the case last year when the Trump administration, apparently in response to the Chinese government’s expulsion of three Wall Street Journal reporters, halved the number of journalists allowed to work for companies run by Beijing State in the United States. In return, Beijing expelled more than a dozen journalists from three American newspapers.

Another option is for Washington to simply invest more in RFE / RL so that it can deal with its changing circumstances and continue to cover the types of stories that Russian state media will not touch, such as those about the pandemic of. coronavirus, corruption, Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and the pro-democracy movement in neighboring Belarus. We are committed, whatever happens, to finding new ways to engage with our audience, said Fly, noting that RFE / RL has relied on data-driven journalism and user-generated content in countries where it has lost physical access. While such tools can be time consuming and bring with them additional verification challenges, Fly added, if we have to adapt our programming because we lose access to certain types of coverage, we will.

Just as autocrats around the world may have taken inspiration from Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko’s recent ploy to arrest a dissident journalist, Putin’s efforts to dismantle what remains of Russia’s free press will undoubtedly offer like-minded leaders. ideas a new form of repression. Indeed, a point of sale has already closed its doors after being qualified as a foreign agent: VTimes, an economic information site, which was one of the last independent points of sale in the country. Meduza, a mainstream media outlet, is complying with labeling requirements (albeit in its own way), although it has warned that even those efforts may not be enough to keep it going.

If the Biden administration and others don’t take a stand against the use of foreign agent laws as a tool to target the media, I think we could see a wave of these kinds of measures in many different countries, Fly said. This is just another reason to push the Russians on this issue and prevent it from having the worst consequences, which seems to be the direction being taken at the moment.

