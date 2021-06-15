Clarifying public misunderstandings over budget, instructs PM Khan to spokespersons





In a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House, PTI spokespersons explained how the upcoming budget aims to strengthen the economy by focusing on development

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked spokespersons for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to focus on informing the public about the benefits of the government’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year, stressing that misunderstandings propagated by certain forces should be removed. .

Presiding over a meeting of spokespersons, federal ministers and special assistants at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, he reiterated his claims that the economy is now moving from stabilization to growth. I am satisfied because the Pakistani economy is not only stable but moving in the right direction, he said. He called the proposed budget a development-oriented budget, adding that it would help the government focus on improving the economy in order to improve the condition of the common man.

The Prime Minister noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had severely affected the global economy, but even in this situation, Pakistan had managed to achieve economic stability. This development-oriented budget aims not only to further strengthen the economy, but also to promote important sectors like agriculture, industry and housing, he said.

He detailed some of the measures taken by the government of the day for the benefit of citizens, including the Kamyab Jawan program, health cards and the 10 billion tree tsunami. He said the government is also focusing on promoting science and technology and reducing poverty, as well as creating employment opportunities to effectively tackle the challenges facing the country. He pointed out that the government had presented a budget that was a beacon of hope for the common man.

Meeting participants praised the prime minister and the government’s economic team for presenting a balanced and people-friendly budget, saying it was appreciated by all segments of society.

New grants

Also on Monday, the prime minister chaired a briefing on the government’s new system of targeted subsidies and pledged to ensure that disadvantaged segments of society are able to obtain essential commodities with minimal resources.

In the presence of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, SAPMs Sania Nishtar, Waqar Masood, Shahbaz Gill, President of the National Bank of Pakistan Arif Usmani and other relevant officials, the meeting aimed to ensure that the new subsidy system be finalized at the earliest for an official launch next month.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Nishtar said 92% of the Ehsaas investigation had already been completed and the rest of the work would be completed by the end of June. Meanwhile, the president of the NBP briefed the meeting on the main features of the proposed system. He said the targeted grant system was aimed at providing financial assistance to millions of impoverished families to help them buy essentials.

Appreciating the efforts undertaken to design the system, Khan said providing government subsidies to the rich and poor was not a waste of public resources.

