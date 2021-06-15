DKI Immediately Follow Jokowi’s Instructions Regarding Covid-19





Forkopimda DKI Jakarta immediately followed Jokowi’s guidelines regarding the handling of Covid. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The DKI Jakarta (Forkopimda) Regional Leadership Coordination Forum immediately followed through on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s directives regarding the management of Covid-19 in the capital. “Earlier, the governor immediately chaired a meeting in DKI with Forkopimda after leaving the palace, we immediately followed the plan of action and immediately executed it, the meeting and tomorrow will work immediately,” said the deputy. – Governor of DKI Jakarta Ahmad Riza Patria as mayor of Jakarta, Tuesday (15/6). Riza said, during a meeting between the president Jokowi Along with the DKI Jakarta Forkopimda, the DKI provincial government has received three instructions to overcome the significant increase in Covid-19 at DKI Jakarta over the past week. First, all Forkopimda, from the ranks of the regional government, the ranks of the Jaya Regional Military Command, the Polda Metro Jaya and the High Court to the lowest levels, are responsible for strengthening the implementation of the field policies with strict security. as in the past. Second, said Riza, President Jokowi has called for the use of masks in DKI Jakarta to be increased again. “Because according to the president, the use of masks has saved 98% of the community and these masks are helping us free ourselves from the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” he said. Third, added Riza, President Joko Widodo has called for immediate acceleration of the vaccination program in Jakarta, with the goal that by the end of August 7.5 million vaccines will be distributed to the public. “God willing, we will pay attention to the three messages, so the implementation on the ground is strengthened, the second was the vaccination program, the three 3M programs where the use of masks was increased again,” said said Riza. President Joko Widodo is known to have convened the entire DKI Jakarta Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday morning. During the meeting, Jokowi asked DKI Jakarta to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases following the entry of the Corona virus variant from India. The meeting was attended by Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan, President of DKI DPRD Prasetyo Edi Marsudi, Pangdam Jaya, Kapolda Metro Jaya, Mayors of DKI Jakarta. Previously, Jokowi himself had asked Anies Baswedan so that 7.5 million people in DKI Jakarta must have been vaccinated by August 2021. Although this is a very ambitious goal, he said there was a need to quickly establish collective immunity (collective immunity) at DKI Jakarta. “We hope that from next week the goal we have set for 100,000 people can be reached of 100,000 per day,” Jokowi said after reviewing mass vaccinations for 5,000 people in general and workers at the Pluit reservoir, north of Jakarta, Monday (6/14). source: Between







