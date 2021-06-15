Piers Morgan says Donald Trump didn’t get enough credit for ‘calling China’





Piers Morgan insisted Donald Trump did not get enough credit for calling China.

The former Good Morning Britain host, 56, gave his support to the former President of the United States in a brand new interview with Fox News.

During the conversation on the US news program, the controversial TV star compared Trump’s leadership skills to those of Joe Biden, saying the current president does better because he’s a liberal. .

Piers shared his thoughts on NATO, admitting that Trump shed light on the issue and propelled it to the forefront of media attention during his reign.

Everyone knows that most NATO countries don’t pay their bills, and we know that because Donald Trump brought this to light, Piers said.

Piers Morgan insisted Donald Trump didn't get enough credit for calling China

I thought it was unfair for America to carry the box for so many underpaid European countries and he was absolutely right about it.

Piers then shared his view that Trump had also done the right thing in calling China.

Trump was also right about the threat from China. If you go back two or three years and Joe Biden doesn’t think China is a threat, but suddenly he does.

Piers said Trump also acted correctly in calling China

Well, Donald Trump has been calling out to China for over 30 years to my knowledge. So there are a lot of things I think Donald Trump didn’t get enough credit for, which Joe Biden has because he’s a liberal and democratic president.

Sharing his thoughts on Biden, Piers suggested that the current president easily attracts media attention in relation to Trump.

Joe Biden is getting too much credit because of it now. I don’t think he is being held the same by the media as Donald Trump.

Sharing his thoughts on Biden, Piers suggested that the current president easily attracts media attention in relation to Trump.

“I think it’s a clear and obvious fact and it’s not good for the American media.

You should be able to hold your Democratic President on the same fierce account you held Donald Trump. Otherwise you’re just as biased as I always hear them say Fox News is.

