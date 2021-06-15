EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Airbus shares rise as -2

Philips recalls millions of CPAPs and ventilators over potential health risks

Royal Philips NV has recalled millions of sleep apnea and ventilation machines over concerns that a type of foam used in the devices could degrade and release harmful particles, possibly carcinogens.

The recall involves three to four million machines, more than half of which are in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Monday. About 80% are machines meant to help people with sleep apnea, a condition that causes a person to stop breathing for short periods of time while sleeping. The rest are vital mechanical fans.

Chinese nuclear power plant reports performance problem, French owner says

French electricity giant, Electricit de France SA, said it had called for an extraordinary board meeting with Chinese executives of a nuclear power plant it co-owns in southeast China to secure more funding. ‘information on the accumulation of gas in one of the reactors of the plant.

EDF said it made the request on Saturday after receiving data from officials at the Taishan nuclear power plant – located in Guangdong province 80 miles west of Hong Kong – showing an increase in the concentration of rare gases in the area. one of the primary circuits of its reactors. , which is part of the reactor cooling system.

Rapid spread of Delta coronavirus variant delays full reopening of UK

LONDON-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed the long-awaited end of Covid-19 restrictions in England following an increase in cases of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, highlighting how the virus can spread even within highly vaccinated populations.

The four-week deadline offers a lesson in caution to the United States and other countries about the risk of new epidemics caused by new forms of the virus spreading around the world. The variant spreads mainly among younger, unvaccinated groups in Britain, but cases have been detected in older people who have received one and sometimes two doses of the vaccine.

Biden, NATO highlight threats from China, Russia

BRUSSELS-President Biden and NATO allies have warned of China’s global influence and called Russia a threat to European and Atlantic security as the US leader seeks to rally democratic nations against autocracies and to strengthen an alliance shaken by the edges of its predecessor.

Despite an atmosphere of renewed courtesy among the allies, disputes are brewing over how to balance China’s new threats against more traditional ones from Russia and how to deal with threats in new areas, including the cyber and space. Turkey’s increasingly jarring role in the alliance also weighed on the rally.

Biden and Erdogan meet to try to restore US-Turkey relations

ISTANBUL-President Biden has met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the first time since taking office, as the two NATO allies attempt to mend a frayed relationship by seeking a common cause over their security interests across the world, from Libya to Syria and Afghanistan.

“There is no problem with the United States that we cannot resolve,” Erdogan said after the meeting in Brussels on Monday.

Supply chain disruptions and strong demand likely drove producer prices up in May

The prices that companies charge their customers have likely risen again last month, adding to the inflationary pressures that are spreading through the economy.

Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expect the Labor Department to report on Tuesday that its so-called producer price index rose 0.5% in May from the previous month, down slightly from compared to the 0.6% increase in April compared to March. The average increase between 2017 and 2019 was 0.2%.

Autosupply crunch likely dampened retail spending in May

Buyers likely cut back on car purchases last month while increasing spending on other items and at restaurants as more people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and trade restrictions have been eased further .

Economists estimate that Tuesday’s Commerce Department report will show overall retail sales fell 0.6% in May. They expect non-auto sales to increase by a solid 0.5% from the previous month.

RBA outlines key considerations for possible political reshuffle at July meeting

Members of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate-setting board discussed key considerations that could drive significant changes to the central bank’s stimulus platform at its next meeting on July 6.

In the minutes of the RBA’s June 1 policy meeting, the central bank said returning to full employment was a priority for monetary policy, as it would help meet its goal of bringing inflation back within a range. from 2 to 3%.

Bitcoin exceeds $ 40,000 on Elon Musk’s tweet and MicroStrategy plans

Bitcoin hit its highest level in more than two weeks on Monday, backed by MicroStrategy Inc. completing its $ 500 million junk bond offer to buy bitcoin and by new comments from Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk .

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value traded as high as $ 41,046.77, an increase of almost 11% from its level on Friday at 5 p.m. ET.

China’s consecutive reprimands mark turning point

Major democracies gathered this week to issue back-to-back extraordinary reprimands in Beijing, signaling a shift towards collective action and pushing back President Xi Jinping’s strategies to position China as a world leader.

For two consecutive days, the leaders of the Group of Seven and the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization jointly criticized the fundamental Chinese policy under Xi as being detrimental to military stability, human rights. , international trade and global health. NATO members pledged Monday to address “systemic challenges to the rules-based international order” posed by China.

Timber prices fall rapidly, turning hoarders into sellers

The price of wood is falling back to earth.

Futures for delivery in July ended Monday at $ 996.20 per thousand board feet, down 42% from the record high of $ 1,711.20 reached in early May. Futures contracts have fallen 14 of the last 15 trading days, with the last two being the most permitted by currency rules.

SEC plans to change Trump-era rules

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said it will consider changing regulations passed under the Trump administration, a move that has drawn criticism from its Republican commissioners.

Among the regulations the SEC plans to review include changes to its whistleblower reward program and a rule requiring oil, gas and mining companies to disclose payments made to foreign governments. Both rules were passed late last year despite opposition from the agency’s Democrats.

After Apple subpoenas, Justice Department rethinks policies on obtaining files from lawmakers

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department will strengthen its procedures for obtaining files from members of Congress, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday, after it emerged that the agency under the Trump administration had secretly seized data on the communications from Democrats in the House Intelligence Committee.

Mr Garland said he had asked his deputy, Lisa Monaco, “to assess and strengthen the ministry’s existing policies and procedures for obtaining records from the legislative branch.”

