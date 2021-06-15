Senior Chinese diplomat sees rivalry with US intensifying





Madam Fu, a former Chinese deputy foreign minister, said the United States’ global leadership role has weakened in recent years, which has been reflected in the disappointing lack of cooperation among countries around the world. whole during the coronavirus pandemic. No country can provide global leadership. Global leadership cannot be monopolized or controlled by a few countries. The formation of a new global leadership should be based on multilateralism, she said in comments published in the Beijing Daily newspaper. His comments reflect China’s official response to a G7 summit statement that proposed a global infrastructure plan to rival Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative and called for a phase two investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. The summit, which was also attended by Scott Morrison, offered a tougher line on China’s strategic challenge. Former Chinese Ambassador to Australia Fu Ying said the formation of new global leadership should be based on multilateralism. Getty China argued that a small clique or political bloc should not dictate global decisions. Ms. Fu served as Chinese Ambassador to Australia from 2003 to 2007 and was considered in Canberra at the time to be one of Beijing’s most open and popular diplomats. She then served as Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Departing from China’s wolf warrior style of diplomacy, she said The Australian Financial Review last year that Australia’s relationship with China could be saved through better communication. She said the door remains open for talks between officials from the two countries. Ms. Fu said in her latest speech that China should coordinate its interests with the United States in areas such as trade, regional issues and climate change. She also said that China should improve its communications with the rest of the world. His comments echoed sentiments expressed in a speech by President Xi Jinping two weeks ago, when he said China needs to present a kinder image to the rest of the world. The weekend G7-plus summit which brought together leaders from the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Korea South India, South Africa and Australia criticized China for its economic practices, its influence human rights violations. Mr Morrison also called for support from Western allies against China’s economic coercion campaign, in which restrictions or tariffs were applied on billions of dollars in Australian exports to the world’s second-largest economy. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a first frank conversation last month as the two sides attempt to resolve some of their trade disputes.

