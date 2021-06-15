Covid: more than 53,600 Pakistanis emigrated to the United Arab Emirates for jobs in 2020 – News





Currently, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates host the largest number of people from the South Asian country’s diaspora in the world.

The number of Pakistanis who came to the UAE for a job rose to 53,676 last year, according to Pakistan’s latest economic survey.

The highest number of Pakistanis seeking employment abroad went to Saudi Arabia with a total of 136,339, followed by the United Arab Emirates (53,676) and Oman (10,336 in Oman).

The survey found that more than 11.4 million Pakistanis have gone abroad to work in more than 50 countries, with a large portion of them living and working in the Gulf countries.

The Pakistani Overseas Ministry and Human Resources Development (MOPHRD) said it exported more labor than India and Bangladesh in 2020.

The number of Pakistanis who moved abroad for work stood at 224,705 in 2020, compared to 217,699 from Bangladesh and 94,145 from India last year.

“For a country in desperate need of foreign remittances, we have created 1.2 million new jobs around the world since taking office. Even with the global slowdown during Covid-19, we have kept Pakistan in the lead. This alone represents 12 percent of the jobs promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan, ”said Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Overall, however, a downward trend was observed in terms of registered emigrants in 2020.

Remittances sent by Pakistanis from abroad remained above the market by $ 2 billion for the 12th consecutive month in May 2021, reaching $ 2.5 billion, up 33.5% from the same months of last year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Remittances between July and March 2021 came mainly from Saudi Arabia for $ 7 billion, $ 5.6 billion from the United Arab Emirates, $ 3.7 billion from the United Kingdom and $ 2.5 billion from the United Arab Emirates. United States.

