Farmers voice concerns as Boris Johnson hails landmark UK-Australia trade deal | Brexit

The National Farmers Union has asked for more information on protections for UK farmers under a new trade deal with Australia, as it has emerged that some periods of duty-free protection will expire in just five years.

The NFU and Green Groups have also raised concerns about the lack of detail on animal welfare and environmental safeguards. Downing Street said UK food standards would not be relaxed, but had no details on areas such as the higher levels of antibiotics used in Australian meat.

Number 10 said tariff cuts would save UK households up to 34 million a year, around 1.20 per household. Under the agreement, UK nationals under 35 will also be able to travel and work more freely in Australia.

MEPs will have the opportunity to review the deal once it is fully completed, which is expected to be towards the end of the year. However, they will not get a vote on its entry into force.

Boris Johnson has said the deal, the first entirely new post-Brexit trade deal, will benefit British farmers.

Johnson has provided no information on how an announced 15-year cap on duty-free imports works, intended to allay concerns about a potential flood of cheaper meat imports. No 10 said more details would come later.

But in its own ad On the deal, the Australian Department of Commerce said tariffs for Australian agricultural imports into the UK would end in as little as five years, for dairy products. Tariffs on beef and lamb will cease after 10 years, and after eight years for sugar.

For beef and lamb, after tariffs end there will be volume limits on the amount of meat that can enter the UK at no charge.

Downing Street has said the UK is absolutely not compromising its food production standards and will not allow the import of hormone-treated beef. However, a spokesperson said he was not immediately sure if there would be restrictions on antibiotic levels.

Australia uses much higher amounts of antibiotics in agriculture than Britain, with antibiotics authorized as growth promoters, a practice banned in the UK since 2006.

Australian poultry farmers use 16 times more antibiotics per animal than UK poultry farmers, and the Australian pig industry uses three times more antibiotics per animal. Australian data for beef and lamb production is not detailed enough to make an accurate comparison, which is a problem in itself, according to the Alliance to Save Our Antibiotics.

Overuse of antibiotics also allows farmers to group animals together, making meat cheaper to produce but with serious impacts on their welfare. The World Animal Care Index, which ranks 50 countries according to their animal welfare commitments, gives Australia a score of D, compared to B for the United Kingdom.

NFU President Minette Batters said: Foods produced to different standards.

We will need to learn more about animal welfare and environmental provisions to ensure that our high production standards are not compromised by the terms of this agreement.

The main elements of the deal were finalized by Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a dinner in Downing Street on Monday. The agreement in principle should be made public in the coming days.

Speaking alongside Morrison at No.10 on Tuesday, Johnson vowed the deal would contain strict animal welfare rules. Here we had to negotiate very hard and I want everyone to understand that this is a sensitive area for both parties and that we have an agreement that spans 15 years and contains the most provisions. strict possible for animal welfare.

But I think it’s a good deal and I think it will also benefit UK farmers and UK consumers.

Morrison told reporters: Australian standards are very high and have been well met for our animal welfare standards around the world.

Greener UK, a coalition of 12 organizations including the National Trust, RSPB, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace, said it would be eager to see guarantees the UK government incorporates into the deal.

Sarah Williams, of the group, said: Ministers have continuously pledged no compromise on food and environmental standards. It would be rather counterproductive now if the UK, as a budding climate leader, imported food produced on deforested land.

Farm tariffs have been the source of a hiccup in negotiations, with a cabinet split over the duration of any lockdown on duty-free meat imports.