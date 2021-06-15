PM Modi Praises UP Government’s ‘Seniors Program’ for Helping Seniors in Pandemic Times





On Sunday, June 13, Prime Minister Narendra praised the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s program to help the state’s elderly by expanding emotional care, health and legal assistance through childcare centers. dedicated calls. “Very good initiative! @Myogiadityanath,” the Prime Minister tweeted, sharing a report on the project. Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude with a response which read: “The Elderline Project is inspired by your all inclusive mantra of Sakba Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.” What is the scheme?

The Elderline Project provides health care, legal assistance and other support to the state’s elderly, according to The time of India. The initiative was launched by the UP government in collaboration with the Union Government’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on May 14. As part of this program, call centers have been set up in all 75 districts of the state. A person over the age of 60 can use the free hotline number to request assistance that remains functional from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The program was started to reach out to the vulnerable faction and the homeless elderly, especially during the COVID crisis, to help them with health issues and extend emotional support. The Elderline project was made operational with the help of the TATA Trusts Foundation and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). With this program, Uttar Pradesh became the first state to offer emotional and mental support to its elderly population. Preparation for Assembly polls Prime Minister Modi’s tweet comes just three days after he met CM Yogi Adityanath about the situation in the state ahead of the 2022 legislative elections. Speculation about a cabinet reshuffle had circulated, but an official word on the matter was not circulated. has not yet been pronounced. Uttar Pradesh had remained in the headlines throughout the second wave of COVID as corpses were found floating in Ganga while several more were buried in the sand on the river bank. India today reported that a team led by BJP chief BL Santosh had visited Uttar Pradesh to assess the situation in the state by meeting with MPs, MPs and ministers. The review came amid reports of dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the pandemic. Also Read: Bengal Rape Survivors Move SC Against TMC Workers, Call for Post-Election Violence Investigation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos