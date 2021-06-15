Politics
From ranchers to hoteliers: China attracts millions of tourists to Tibet
Nyingtri (China) (AFP)
In a room heated by an open wood stove, Baima says her family has converted their white brick house into a hotel as Chinese Communist leaders bring tens of millions of tourists to the politically sensitive region of Tibet.
Surrounded by mist-covered mountains, nearly 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the capital Lhasa and close to a disputed border with India, most of the homes in her remote village of Tashigang have followed suit and moved in. transformed into host families.
“We led a life of pastoralists and farmers,” the 27-year-old told AFP. “Then the government encouraged us to run a hotel. ”
The villagers – who speak the Tibetan language – have received Mandarin lessons to help them greet Chinese guests whose arrival has increased their income.
But critics warn that the influx of visitors risks eroding traditional lifestyles.
“Opening hotels is not as difficult as herding herds,” said Baima, from her home filled with ornate wooden furniture and brightly painted walls.
Government officials watched her as she spoke.
Tibet is strongly reserved for foreign journalists who have little chance of visiting a sensitive region that Beijing says it “peacefully liberated” in 1951.
It has been nearly impossible to report from Tibet independently since 2008, when violent protests erupted in Lhasa and Beijing cracked down on access to the region and its people.
AFP joined a recent government-led tour of the region.
Tourism in Tibet corresponds to one of China’s key objectives – poverty reduction – but also, experts warn, follows a model of co-opting and reshaping outlying areas with a history of resistance to Beijing’s domination. .
Thirty-five million tourists flocked to the region last year, ten times the total population of Tibet.
This sparked warnings that the influx could overwhelm traditional lifestyles and values.
“The cultural degradation involved in this hyper-managed mass tourist spectacle affair is of great concern,” said Robert Barnett of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London.
“It’s hard to identify, because of course there are benefits for Tibetans in this trade; what’s harder to quantify is the damage.”
– ‘Cultural training’ –
Waves of continental travelers have flocked to the region, drawn to the scenery, the mystical air and the multitude of new transport links.
Many dress in traditional Tibetan outfits and pose in front of cultural monuments in the capital, Lhasa.
The hamlet of Baima has 51 family hotels, officials say, linking most of its residents to the tourism industry.
AFP did not see any tourists in the village during the visit.
“The government is organizing cultural training, national common language training (and) catering industry training,” party official Chen Tiantian told a crowd of reporters on the state-sponsored trip, insisting that the programs were “voluntary”.
“Now 80% of the villagers can communicate in Mandarin,” she added.
Baima’s neighbor Cangjie, wearing an identical traditional dress with embroidered sleeves, said their life had changed.
“With the arrival of foreigners, we are … exposed to new things,” she said, four photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping hanging on her walls.
Tibet scholars say Beijing has pumped money into the region in the hope that economic growth will lessen separatist sentiment.
Still, this carries the risk of “commodifying culture,” SOAS Barnett said, adding that Beijing expects its investment to be repaid out of “gratitude to the Party for its generosity.”
Tashigang falls under the jurisdiction of the city of Nyingtri – a modern city called Linzhi in Chinese which is dubbed “international tourism zone” by the government, attracting eight million visitors last year.
“Our next goal is to fight for international tourists,” said Hu Xiongying, from the Party Steering Group of Lunang City – Lulang in Chinese – a neighboring district which administers Tashigang.
But most foreign passport holders are required to have an approved guide and a special permit to enter Tibet, so the number is low, with just 270,000 international tourists in 2019.
AFP
