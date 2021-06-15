



13 CCA squads from Balochistan announced for long-distance event

Thirteen teams from the City Cricket Association of Balochistan Cricket Association were announced today for the City Cricket Association 2021-22 tournament, to be held in that jurisdiction from July 5 to 31.

As such, 51 of the 93 City Cricket Association teams have now been announced, with the remaining 42 to be revealed during the week.

The Long Distance Tournament will be a selection path to the Cricket Association teams for the Four-Day First Class, Non-First Class, Three-Day, 50, and 20 competitions in the 2021-22 PCB Domestic Season, which will start in September.

Depending on the format of the event, each match will last two days with a minimum of 100 overs to be played each day in seven hours and 20 minutes of play with a two hour break from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. To encourage positive and results-oriented cricket, the opening innings will be limited to 75 overs per side and no bowler should play more than 15 overs in an inning.

The teams were selected through a merit-based system with open trials conducted by national coaches or second XI head coaches. All practice was filmed by the team’s analysts and was organized in the presence of independent observers from the Cricket Association.

SQUADS (Open trials led by Aslam Sheikh, Faisal Iqbal, Habib Baloch, Hussain Khosa, Mazhar Ali Deenari, Raj Hans, Sanaullah Baloch, Shoaib Khan, Wasim Haider). The captains will be confirmed following the nominations of the coaches of the teams

BALOCHISTAN POOL A

CCA Killa Abdullah – A Hanan, A Waris, Abdul Zahir, Abuzar Khan, Ahmed Shah, Ahsan, Asif Khan, Ehsanullah, Hafiz Abdullah Jan, Hussain Ahmed, M Ghous, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Imran, Najeeb Ullah, Nazir Ahmed, Obaid Ullah Jri, Sami Ullah, Sardar Wali, Zafar Ullah and Zulfiqar Khan

CCA Loralai – Abdul Hameed, Abdul Rasheed, Adil Pathan, Aman Ullah, Dawood Khan, Hameed Ullah, Hazrat Khan, Latifullah, Mehboob Khan, Muheebullah, Munir Ahmed, Naqeeb Ullah, Naqeeb Ullah, Nasir Khan, Nisar Hassan Ahmed, Sana Ullah Tariq Jameel, Yasir Khan and Zahoor Ahmad

CCA Naseerabad – Abid Ali, Abid Ali, Ijaz Ahmed, Iltaf Hussain, Imdad Ali, Khan Muhammad, Mashooq Ali, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Baksh, Muhammad Irfan, Nadeem Ahmed, Naseebullah, Nawab Khan, Nizam Ud Din, Qutub Ud Din, Sajid Hussein, Sajjad Ali, Shoukat Ali, Waheed Ahmad and Zahoori Ellahi

CCA Noshki – A Mutalib, Abdul Rauf, Ahsanullah, Bakhtiar Ahmed Shah, Ghulam Haider, Imran Khan, Khuda E Noor, Liaquat Ali, Maqsood Ahmed, Mehr Ullah, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Yaqoob, Mujtaba, Naseif Ullah, Said , Sajjad Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Syed Ahmed Shah and Syed Muhammad Shah

CCA Pishin – Abdul Nabi, Ahsan Tareen, Akbar Khan, Asfand Yar, Barkat Ullah, Bilal Ahmed, Israr Ahmed, Jahanzaib, M Ilyas, Mohammad Javed, Najeeb Ullah, Ramiz Raja, Saeed Ahmed, Salahuddin, Sarwar Khan, Syed Ahsan Ullah, Syed Arshad Ali, Syed Hikmat Ullah, Syed Izzat Ullah Agha and Zubair Ahmed

CCA Quetta – Abdul Nasir, Abdul Salam, Azizullah Mengal, Bashir Ahmed, Hazrat Wali, Hidayatullah, Jahangir, M Junaid, M Shahzad Khan Tareen, Muhammad Amjad, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Dawood, Muhammad, Muhammad Ibrahim Jnr, Muhammad Idreesman, Muhammad Idrees , Muhammad Younas, Naimatullah, Naseeb Ullah and Syed Zainullah

CCA Sibi – Asif Khan, Babrak Karmal, Faisal Ahmed, Fareed Baqi, Imdad Ali, Imran Khan, Khalil Ahmad, Mashaid Anwar, Masroor Khan, Meer Qadir Bakhsh Lehri, Mohammad Hassan Tariq, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Azeem Magsi, Nasir Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Rasool Bakhsh, Shahbaz Marri, Soomer Khan, Taimoor Khan and Usama Khalil

BALOCHISTAN POOL B

CCA Gwadar – Abdul Hameed, Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Jalil, Abdul Razzaq, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Wahid, Abid, Adil, Asif, Dilshad, Elahi Bux, Hakim Ali, Hilal, Ibrheem, Mahir Umar, Merajase, Mohsin, Muhamemd Hassan Khan, Sameer Miya, Shahnawaz, Shahzad, Shoaib, Sohail Majeed and Zaib Saleem

CCA Jaffarabad – Abdul Qadeer, Altaf Hussain, Aziz Ullah, Bilal Khan, Dhani Buksh, Fahad Hussain, Hidaitullah, Imran Khan, Mohamed Saleem, Mohammad Ashraf, Muhammad Deen, Najeeb Ullha, Naseebullah, Rameez Raja, Sajad Ali, Taimhbaz Hussein, Umed Ali and Zubair Khan

CCA Khuzdar – Abdul Salam, Abdul Rasheed, Abid Ullah Khan, Adnan Iqbal, Faheem Younis, Fareed Ahmed, Haq Nawaz, Israr Ullah, Kaleemullah, Khalil Ahmad, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Asif, Mohammed Tayyab, Muhammad Ar Munif, Ahmed Ahmed, Rashid Ahmed , Sami Ullah, Shahid Ramzan and Sheroz Khan

CCA Lasbela – Abdul Rauf, Abdul Sattar, Ahmer Aziz, Aqeel Khan, Aqib Junaid, Asif Shahid, Awais Aman, Dinesh Kumar, Ghulam Mohammad, Imdad Hussain, Imran Ali, Meer Abdul Sattar, Mohammad Arif, Mohammad De Ayaz, Mohammad Faraz, Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Zaman, Nauman Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed, Sajjad Ahmed, Salim Mal, Shoaib Ahmed and Zulfiqar Shah

CCA Panjgur – Abdul Ghafoor, Abdullah Kareem, Abid Ali, Abid Hussain, Aqeel Ahmed, Elam Deen, Ghulam Hussain, Ghulam Nabi, Hammal Hamid, Hammal Wahab, Haseeb Javed, Hukmran Wahid, Jasim Alim, Manzoor Ahmed, Ur Muhammadee Saleh, Mujmadee Saleh Rehman, Murtaza Saleh, Muslim Noor, Nisar Ahmed, Nizam Uddin, Sagheer Ahmed, Sajjad Hussain, Shahbaz Ahmad and Tariq Aziz

CCA Turbat – Aman Ullah, Adnan Saleh, Ayub Basheer, Basit Hussin, Behroz, Bohair Aman, Diljan Irshad, Hassan Rasheed, Mehran Shafi, Mudassar, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhiuddin, Mukhtar Badal, Musaib, Mushtaque Badizam Ahmed, Ullat, Naimatque Badizam Ahmedal, Naimatque Uzair Ahmed and Zaheer Rehmat

Match schedule

Pool – A

July 5-6 – Quetta vs. Pishin; Sibi against Noshki; Killa Abdullah vs. Naseerabad

July 8-9 – Quetta vs. Sibi; Pichine against Noshki; Naseerabad vs. Loralai

July 11-12 – Quetta against Noshki; Pichin against Sibi; Killa Abdullah vs. Loralai

July 14-15 – Quetta vs. Killa Abdullah; Pichine against Naseerabad; Sibi vs. Loralai

July 17-18 – Quetta vs. Naseerabad; Pichine against Lorala; Noshki vs. Killa Abdullah

July 23-24 – Pishin vs. Killa Abdullah; Sibi versus Naseerabad; Noshki vs. Loralai

July 26-27 – Quetta vs. Loralai; Sibi vs. Killa Abdullah; Noshki vs. Naseerabad

Pool – B

July 5-6 – Gwadar against Panjgur; Turbat against Khuzdar; Jaffarabad vs. Lasbela

July 9-10 – Gwadar vs. Khuzdar; Turbat against Lasbela; Panjgur vs. Jaffarabad

July 13-14 – Gwadar against Jaffarabad; Turbat against Panjgur; Lasbela against Khuzdar,

July 17-18 – Gwadar against Lasbela; Turbat against Jaffarabad; Panjgur vs. Khuzdar

July 23-24 – Gwadar vs. Turbat; Panjgur against Lasbela; Khuzdar vs. Jaffarabad

July 30-31 – Winner of the pool (A) against Winner of the pool (B)

