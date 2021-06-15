Erdogan says Turkey would need US support to protect Kabul civilian airport

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would need US support to protect Kabul International Airport if it were to maintain troops in Afghanistan after other NATO troops withdrew.

Turkey is also seeking to involve Pakistan and Hungary in a new mission in Afghanistan after the departure of the US-led NATO force, Erdogan said on June 14 after a series of meetings. with NATO leaders in Brussels.

If they don’t want us to leave Afghanistan, if they want [Turkish] support there, then the diplomatic, logistical and financial support that the United States will give us [be] of great importance, Erdogan said.

NATO leaders agreed earlier at their day-long summit to maintain funding for the civilian Kabul airport after the Allied troop withdrawal was due to end on September 11.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was working on how to ensure the continued operation of the airport, adding that Turkey is of course playing a key role in these efforts.

US President Joe Biden said there was a strong consensus among NATO leaders on Afghanistan.

Our troops are returning home, but we have agreed that our diplomatic, economic and humanitarian commitment to the Afghan people and our support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces will continue, he said.

Meanwhile, a senior US commander clarified the role US planes should provide as so-called “on the horizon” support to Afghan government forces after the last US troops leave Afghanistan.

General Frank McKenzie, head of the United States Central Command, told Voice Of America on June 14 that the United States is not to plan support Afghan forces with air strikes once the US troop withdrawal is complete.

McKenzie said counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan would be limited to cases in which plans have been discovered by “someone who wants to attack the homeland of the United States, [or] one of our allies and partners. “

The generals’ comments appear to refute a New York Times report that the Pentagon was considering seeking permission to conduct airstrikes to support Afghan security forces if Kabul or another major city was in danger of falling into Taliban hands.

In Brussels, Erdogan criticized what he called NATO’s lack of support for counterterrorism efforts.

But Erdogan called his meeting with Biden constructive and said he invited him to visit Turkey.

There is a strong will for the start of a new era in all fields, based on mutual respect and interest, Erdogan said.

There is no problem in Turkey’s relationship with the United States that cannot be resolved, he said, while Biden told reporters he was confident he would make real progress with it. Turkey.

Erdogan said the issue of Bidens’ statement in April that the Ottoman-era massacres and deportations of Armenians were genocide was not discussed during his meeting with Biden.

Turkey, furious at Biden’s statement, denies that the deportations and massacres, which began in 1915 and killed around 1.5 million Armenians, constitute genocide.

The Turkish leader used the meeting to renew a call for an end to US support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, which Ankara says are linked to a Kurdish insurgency in Turkey.

He also did not report any changes regarding Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 advanced missile defense system, which Washington says poses a threat to NATO.

Our thoughts on the S-400 are the same as before. I have conveyed our same thoughts to Mr Biden, Erdogan said, but further efforts to resolve the differences continue through contacts between the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries.

In Brussels, Erdogan also met with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

After meeting Erdogan, Macron said on twitter that he wants to advance clearly on Turkey.

Erdogan said Macron told him as a “friend” that it was out of the question for me to be against Islam. He also said that Turkey and France will continue to work together to deal with the conflicts in Libya and Syria.

With reports from VOA, AP and Anadolu