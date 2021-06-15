Politics
Ayodhya Land Agreement: Shiv Sena Calls for the Intervention of Prime Minister Modis | Latest India News
An editorial by Senas spokesman Saamana said on Tuesday that work on the temple should be transparent and honest as it is a matter of national pride.
UPDATED JUNE 15, 2021 2:38 PM IST
Maharashtra government Shiv Sena has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to ensure there is no scam stain on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. An editorial by Senas spokesman Saamana said on Tuesday that work on the temple should be transparent and honest as it is a matter of national pride.
Former Samajwadi party lawmaker Tej Narayan Pandey and Aam Aadmi party parliament member Sanjay Singh alleged that on March 18 land sold for 2 crore per two people were purchased by the Trust overseeing the construction of the temples for 18.5 crore 10 minutes later.
The Trust said on Monday that the land had been bought at below market rates, while refuting allegations of corruption and rejecting requests to investigate the land deal.
Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut said on Monday that the allegations and evidence presented were shocking. He asked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Trust and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to clarify their position on the allegations.
Also look | Temple Ram: Congress 3 questions to Prime Minister Modi on alleged fraud in Ayodhya land deal
The construction of the Ram Temple and the process behind it must be kept transparent and honest. While it was expected that no incident would occur that would harm the faith of Ram’s followers, the suspicious land deal has come to light. Whether this is true or not needs to be clarified at the earliest. Work on Ram’s temple is a matter of national pride … if there is a stain of scam, Prime Minister Modi and RSS leader Bhagwat will have to step in, the editorial said.
Bharatiya Janata party leader Atul Bhatkhalkar has criticized the Sena and accused the ruling Maharashtra party of hurting Hindu feelings. He added that Shiv Sena should demand the return of 1 crore it helped build confidence. People donated to the temple in faith, and the money is accounted for. If Shiv Sena does not have faith, he should demand the return of 1 crore, he said.
To close
