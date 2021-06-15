Boris Johnson hails ‘new dawn’ as UK and Australia reach free trade deal | Politics News

The UK and Australia have reached a free trade agreement, the first deal negotiated from scratch after Brexit.

Boris Johnson said the duty-free deal, which Downing Street says will see British cars, Scotch whiskey, biscuits and ceramics become cheaper to sell, marks a “new dawn” in Kingdom relations -United with Australia.

The Prime Minister added: “Our new free trade agreement opens up fantastic opportunities for UK businesses and consumers, as well as young people who want the chance to work and live on the other side of the world.

“This is global Britain at its best – looking outward and making deals that strengthen our alliances and help ensure every part of the country rebuilds itself better after the pandemic.”

Key points of the deal revealed so far include:

• Brits under 35 will be able to travel and work in Australia more freely

• Tariffs will be removed on Australian favorites like Jacob’s Creek and Hardys wines, swimwear and confectionery, as well as expanding choice for UK consumers and household savings up to £ 34million per year

• Downing Street said the deal will help distillers by removing tariffs of up to 5% on Scotch whiskey, while automakers in the Midlands and northern England will see tariffs reduced by up to 5%

• Number 10 said more than 450 companies in Wales exported to Australia last year and are expected to benefit, while “life science companies and chemical manufacturers are expected to benefit by particular”

• He said that in Northern Ireland 90% of all exports to Australia are “machinery and manufactures widely used in Australia’s mining, quarrying and recycling sectors”, and under l agreement, tariffs will be abolished and customs procedures “simplified”

Trade between the UK and Australia was worth £ 13.9 billion in 2020, with the UK ranking as Australia’s fifth largest trading partner.

trade agreement concluded. The United Kingdom-Australia agreement: is the first one we negotiated from scratch, showing what we can do as a sovereign trading nation

is a fundamentally liberal agreement

strengthens the bond between two great friends and democracies – Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 15, 2021

The UK government estimates that the deal will increase Australia’s gross domestic product, the total value of goods produced and services provided, from 0.01% to 0.06%.

Mr Johnson reportedly agreed to the deal during a dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Downing Street on Monday, with a final tentative deal due to be released this week.

There was a division among ministers over the terms of the deal last month, with some fearing that a deal without a tariff or quota would leave UK farmers struggling to compete.

Farmer groups had warned that a proposed free trade agreement with Australia could jeopardize livelihoods.

Reacting to the news, the National Farmers Union asked for more details on the animal welfare provisions.

“While the government has been keen to emphasize how our free trade agreements will maintain our high standards of food production, there has always been a question mark as to how this can be achieved while opening our markets to food. produced to different standards, ”NFU President Minette Batters said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Trade deal with Australia “could endanger” livelihoods



“We will need to learn more about animal welfare and environmental provisions to ensure that our high production standards are not compromised by the terms of this agreement.”

In a bid to allay those fears, Downing Street said under the deal, UK farmers would be protected by a cap on duty-free imports for 15 years, with further “guarantees” for them. protect.

Speaking on Tuesday in Downing Street alongside Mr Morrison, Mr Johnson said he believed the deal would lead to “even more trade” between the two nations.

The prime minister said he “was not going to exaggerate the overall increase in respected GDPs from this”, but added: “But this is more important politically and symbolically, we are opening up to each other and it is the prelude to a general campaign to open up to the world. “

Mr Johnson said the deal would be “good news for UK carmakers, it will be good news for UK services, for UK financial services and it will be good news for the agricultural sector on both sides”.

Asked what this will mean for farmers, the Prime Minister said: “We are opening up to Australia, but we are doing it on a phased basis and we are doing it over 15 years.

“We maintain safeguards, make sure we have protections against sudden influxes of goods and also make sure that we meet the highest possible animal welfare standards.

Picture:

The Queen receives Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an audience in Oak Room at Windsor Castle



“As you can imagine, this is what the UK consumer is going to want.”

Mr Morrison, who met the Queen at Windsor Castle on her trip, said: “Our economies are stronger thanks to these agreements, it is the most comprehensive and ambitious agreement that the Australia concluded “.

The deal will also strengthen the UK’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Downing Street said.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said the £ 9bn free trade area “is home to some of the biggest consumer markets now and in the future” and joining it “will create unprecedented opportunities for our farmers, manufacturers, innovators and investors to do business in the engine room future of the global economy ”.

Sarah Olney, Lib Dem spokesperson for trade, said the government had “serious questions to answer about how this deal will prevent cheaper, lower-quality food from flooding the UK market, threatening our agriculture and our food security “.

And an all-party group of MPs from across the UK’s four countries wrote to Ms Truss, calling for a parliamentary review of the deal.

“No one wants to see our farming communities in Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland undermined in the name of a politically expedient trade deal,” they said.

Analysis: marginal gains, great symbolism

By Tamara Cohen, political correspondent

Sealed with an elbow bump on the outside of Number 10, the first post-Brexit trade deal negotiated from scratch.

British cars, Scotch whiskey and confectionery will be the winners, according to the government. Whereas products such as Australian wines should be cheaper to import and young people able to live and work more easily.

Agriculture is one of the main sticking points – which has divided the cabinet – with British beef and lamb farmers fearing that they will be undermined by cheaper imports that meet lower welfare standards.

The plan unveiled today is that they will be protected by quotas phased out over 15 years.

And, Michael Gove said this morning, by the fact that Australia is too far away to take too much of their trade. But concerns remain about food and environmental standards in this agreement and in the future.

The benefits to the UK economy are modest. 14 billion pounds sterling a year of trade is carried out with Australia. The government hopes to increase exports to £ 900million, or 0.02% of GDP.

But ministers hope it will pave the way for membership in a larger Asia-Pacific trade bloc and that it can turn “Global Britain” from ambition into action.