Senator Cotton lashes out at Biden and NATO over statement that flattens China





President Biden hasn’t done enough to get U.S. allies to recognize the Chinese threat, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Told Fox News on Monday night. “Russia is a threat, [but] China is the threat to the United States and to the free world, and our European allies must recognize this threat from China, “Cotton told” The Ingraham Angle “hours after Biden attended the NATO summit in Brussels as he continued his European tour. After the summit, NATO issued a statement who mentioned Russia 61 times, but only mentioned China 10 times. In the statement, the alliance said that “Russia’s aggressive actions pose a threat to Euro-Atlantic security” and “[u]Until Russia demonstrates that it respects international law and its international obligations and responsibilities, there can be no return to “business as usual”. On the other hand, NATO said that it “maintains a constructive dialogue with China to the extent possible” and “we welcome opportunities for dialogue with China on areas relevant to the Alliance and on common challenges such as climate change… Mutual transparency and understanding would benefit both NATO and China. US President Joe Biden arrives to be greeted and poses for a photo with the NATO Secretary General during the NATO summit. POOL / AFP via Getty Images China is holding a military parade in Beijing on October 1, 2019, marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Kyodo News via Getty Images Cotton criticized outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel for “diluting these NATO and G7 statements because she wants to sell more BMWs and Volkswagen” in the Chinese market. “All of these European leaders want Chinese money to keep flowing into their countries, all at the risk of our common security,” Cotton continued, “and Joe Biden just didn’t push hard enough for our European allies to recognize China as the main threat we face and the free world faces. Biden is expected to conclude his trip to Europe by meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. The NATO statement expressed concern over military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, [Chinese] participation in Russian exercises in the Euro-Atlantic area. “The very fact that Vladimir Putin, earlier this year, gathered forces outside of Ukraine and that Xi Jinping continues to enter Taiwanese airspace, suggests that these two dictators have taken the measure of Joe Biden and that they found him lacking, ”Cotton said. said, “and they think they can shake up the United States, and some of the rhetoric from the G7 and NATO meeting, unfortunately, seems to confirm that impression.”

