CM promises highest budget in KP history





PESHAWAR: In addition to the completion of two long-delayed projects, including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and phase 1 of the Swat Highway and the inauguration of the Rashkai Special Economic Zone, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said Monday the smooth merger of ex-Fata with the province in a short period of two years as a great achievement of his government.

He briefed journalists on development projects his government had completed or launched over the past two years.

My time and energy were taken up by the two megaprojects, which the previous government announced but could not complete. People and especially the media criticized me and my government for not completing the BRT and phase 1 of the Swat highway and I had to work hard in organizing funds for the two long awaited projects, the chief minister explained in response to a question about his government’s megaprojects.

The then chief minister, Pervez Khattak, had launched the two megaprojects and said he would complete them both within a short period of six months. He couldn’t finish them in over a year, however, and caused enormous embarrassment to the next Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf, led by Mahmood Khan.

The chief minister said that in addition to the peaceful merger of ex-Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his aim was to reach out to the entire population of the province to provide them with free health services.

The merger of Fata was a milestone and I claim the greatest success of our government in overcoming this huge challenge in no time. Second, we have been successful in reaching the entire KP population in the form of the Sehat Card Plus program, he explained.

As part of universal health services, the KP government has involved 7.02 million people from 28 districts in the Sehat Card Plus program.

Likewise, the chief minister said the government has spent 16 billion rupees to build new hospitals and blocks in some hospitals to improve health services in the province.

He said the previous year (2020) had been difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic which severely affected the economy, but despite these challenges the government would meet its target of Rs 50 billion in revenue.

He said the KP government had increased its revenue by 60%, claiming that for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s history it would present a budget of three trillion rupees.

The chief minister said the federal government had agreed to provide KP with its share of the net hydel profit.

He said they would allocate 200 billion rupees to the development sector in the 2021-22 budget.

In view of the difficult financial situation of the people, the chief minister said that they had decided not to levy any new taxes in the next budget.

Mahmood Khan said he would honor the commitment he made with government workers for a pay rise.

In addition to senior government officials including Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and Finance Secretary Atif Rahman, Cabinet Members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub and Special Assistant to Chief Ministers Karman Bangash also attended the conference. Press.

Mahmood Khan said that in addition to completing some of the megaprojects, he has initiated a number of development projects, some of which have already matured while other projects will be launched soon.

We will start work on the Dera Ismail Khan Highway, Swat Highway Phase II, Dir Highway, Chashma Canal on the Right Bank and Daraban Economic Zone projects, a he declared.

In addition, the Chief Minister said that they are ready to launch KP’s largest 300 megawatt Balakat hydroelectric project and that soon Prime Minister Imran Khan will proceed with the inauguration of the project.

Regarding the slow pace of work on development projects in ex-Fata, Mahmood Khan said that the development budget of the merged districts had increased from Rs24 billion per year to Rs60 billion per year and added that the federal governments and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to their pledge, were donating 3 percent of their NFC shares to tribal district development.

However, the chief minister complained that despite their pledges, the other three provinces were unable to meet their pledge to donate 3 percent of their NFC to tribal district development. He said he would discuss this issue with the prime minister soon.

