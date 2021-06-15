Stock markets today: trade tensions are easing; Lockdown in UK; missile Turkey; Dimon

Hello. Trade tensions ease, UK delays easing lockdown, Erdogan missile controversy and Dimon warning. Here’s what moves the markets.

Commercial truces

In a push for transatlantic relations, the European Union and the United States are set to resolve a 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies, according to the Financial Times, whose report cites diplomats and officials. The pact could potentially be announced this morning, according to the newspaper. Bloomberg announced a potential end to the tariff feud last week. Elsewhere for trade, the general terms of a free trade agreement between the UK and Australia were finalized at a dinner between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Scott Morrison last night, according to someone familiar with negotiations.

No dancing

In a move that came as no surprise to anyone, the UK has postponed its intention to remove all Covid-19 restrictions in England to next week. The easing will be postponed until July 19 as a more infectious variant threatens to undermine the UK’s efforts to get vaccinated out of the pandemic. Johnson said he was “fairly confident” that there would not be another postponement, but some members of his Conservative Party denounced the impact on the economy. There was a reprieve for weddings: The limit of 30 people will be lifted to allow an unlimited number of guests, as long as there is no dancing. Meanwhile, full capacity crowds are still expected for Wimbledon tennis club’s final matches next month.

Wrath of missiles

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again lowered the pound, this time reiterating his country’s will position on a missile defense system he bought from Russia. The purchase of the S-400 missiles had previously shaken the allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and resulted in US sanctions. Erdogan’s update came just after his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Brussels on Monday. Next to a Recent winning run against the dollar, the Turkish currency is down nearly 2% from yesterday’s high.

More normal

The party may soon be over for investment banks: Jamie Dimon, boss of JPMorgan Chase predicted an even bigger drop in quarterly trading earnings than Wall Street analysts had expected, pushing down the U.S. company’s shares and weighing down European rivals like Deutsche Bank and Barclays somewhat on Monday afternoon. Pandemic-induced volatility has spurred a boom in bond and equity activity, but things may soon be “more normal,” Dimon said at a virtual conference hosted by rival Morgan Stanley.

To come up…

European stocks are expected to follow other regions higher after US stocks closed at a record high ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week. Today, US producer prices and retail sales will be the focus. Biden continues his diplomatic round with the EU-US summit in Brussels, while Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the annual TheCityUK conference. Equipment rental company Ashtead updates, with shares gaining nearly 50% this year on hopes of infrastructure investment. There will also be sales data for clothing companies Boohoo and H&M. Software giant Oracle reports in US

And finally, here’s what interests Cormac Mullen this morning

A seventh consecutive all-time record for European stocks on Monday will raise hopes that they can finally end a five-year streak of straight losses to their US counterparts. As we approach halfway through the year, the Stoxx 600 is ahead of the S&P 500 – just over 1%. As my colleague Lu Wang pointed out, investors have been drawn to the higher number of value and cyclical stocks in Europe and the lower share of tech, which has been hit by concerns about the rise in price. ‘inflation. U.S. equities also face possible corporate tax hikes and the specter of a less favorable Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs raised its European equity targets this month, while warning that in some markets the rebound could be in price. And obviously the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 also posted new all-time highs on Monday, so US stocks are still very strong. In the middle of the year, everything is to be played.

Cormac Mullen is a multi-asset reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo.

– With the help of Gearoid Reidy, Cormac Mullen and Farah Elbahrawy