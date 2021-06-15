Politics
Stock markets today: trade tensions are easing; Lockdown in UK; missile Turkey; Dimon
Hello. Trade tensions ease, UK delays easing lockdown, Erdogan missile controversy and Dimon warning. Here’s what moves the markets.
Commercial truces
In a push for transatlantic relations, the European Union and the United States are set to resolve a 17-year dispute over aircraft subsidies, according to the Financial Times, whose report cites diplomats and officials. The pact could potentially be announced this morning, according to the newspaper. Bloomberg announced a potential end to the tariff feud last week. Elsewhere for trade, the general terms of a free trade agreement between the UK and Australia were finalized at a dinner between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Scott Morrison last night, according to someone familiar with negotiations.
No dancing
In a move that came as no surprise to anyone, the UK has postponed its intention to remove all Covid-19 restrictions in England to next week. The easing will be postponed until July 19 as a more infectious variant threatens to undermine the UK’s efforts to get vaccinated out of the pandemic. Johnson said he was “fairly confident” that there would not be another postponement, but some members of his Conservative Party denounced the impact on the economy. There was a reprieve for weddings: The limit of 30 people will be lifted to allow an unlimited number of guests, as long as there is no dancing. Meanwhile, full capacity crowds are still expected for Wimbledon tennis club’s final matches next month.
Wrath of missiles
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again lowered the pound, this time reiterating his country’s willposition on a missile defense system he bought from Russia. The purchase of the S-400 missiles had previously shaken the allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and resulted in US sanctions. Erdogan’s update came just after his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Brussels on Monday. Next to aRecent winning run against the dollar, the Turkish currency is down nearly 2% from yesterday’s high.
More normal
The party may soon be over for investment banks: Jamie Dimon, boss of JPMorgan Chasepredicted an even bigger drop in quarterly trading earnings than Wall Street analysts had expected, pushing down the U.S. company’s shares and weighing down European rivals like Deutsche Bank and Barclays somewhat on Monday afternoon. Pandemic-induced volatility has spurred a boom in bond and equity activity, but things may soon be “more normal,” Dimon said at a virtual conference hosted by rival Morgan Stanley.
To come up…
European stocks are expected to follow other regions higher after US stocks closed at a record high ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week. Today, US producer prices and retail sales will be the focus. Biden continues his diplomatic round with the EU-US summit in Brussels, while Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the annual TheCityUK conference. Equipment rental company Ashtead updates, with shares gaining nearly 50% this year on hopes of infrastructure investment. There will also be sales data for clothing companies Boohoo and H&M. Software giant Oracle reports in US
What we read
This is what caught our attention over the past 24 hours.
And finally, here’s what interests Cormac Mullen this morning
A seventh consecutive all-time record for European stocks on Monday will raise hopes that they can finally end a five-year streak of straight losses to their US counterparts. As we approach halfway through the year, the Stoxx 600 is ahead of the S&P 500 – just over 1%. As my colleague Lu Wang pointed out, investors have been drawn to the higher number of value and cyclical stocks in Europe and the lower share of tech, which has been hit by concerns about the rise in price. ‘inflation. U.S. equities also face possible corporate tax hikes and the specter of a less favorable Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs raised its European equity targets this month, while warning that in some markets the rebound could be in price. And obviously the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 also posted new all-time highs on Monday, so US stocks are still very strong. In the middle of the year, everything is to be played.
Cormac Mullen is a multi-asset reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo.
Do you like Bloomberg’s five things? Subscribe for unlimited access trusted, data-driven journalism in 120 countries around the world and gain expert analysis through exclusive daily newsletters, The Bloomberg Open and Bloomberg closure.
– With the help of Gearoid Reidy, Cormac Mullen and Farah Elbahrawy
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]