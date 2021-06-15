President Jokowi calls for increased use of masks in Jakarta





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria said there were several messages conveyed by President Joko Widodo when he summoned DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan to the State Palace today, Tuesday (15 / 6/2021). One of them calls on the DKI provincial government to strengthen discipline in the use of masks in Jakarta. “The president called for the use of masks at DKI Jakarta to be increased again,” Riza said during a meeting at the DKI Jakarta DPRD Building, Gambir, central Jakarta on Tuesday. Read also: The Covid-19 pandemic in Jakarta worsens, three new variants are discovered until the BOR runs out Riza also said that Jokowi asked the DKI provincial government to tighten up the implementation. sanitary protocol In the field. One of them is to monitor the implementation of health protocols. “The implementation on the ground is added, reinforced as before, there are safeguards, hardening,” said Riza. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Also Read: DKI Health Office: New Corona Variant Found In Jakarta, More Contagious And Severe Symptoms Jokowi’s third message, Riza said, was that the DKI provincial government had been asked to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination program in Jakarta. The target given by Jokowi for the DKI Jakarta area is 7.5 million people. Riza explained that after receiving instructions from Jokowi, Anies immediately led a meeting with the Regional Leadership Communication Forum (Forkopimda). “We immediately followed the action plan and immediately implemented it,” said Riza.

