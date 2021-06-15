Joe Biden ‘breaks royal protocol’ with Queen for second time by revealing Putin’s cat

President Joe Biden may have broken royal protocol for the second time after revealing what the Queen asked of him when he visited him in Windsor.
The American leader and his wife Jill chatted Sunday evening with the 95-year-old monarch over tea at Windsor Castle.
The couple had previously attended the G7 summit in Cornwall.
Mr Biden said they had spoken on a variety of topics and that the Queen had asked him about his relations with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin – the leaders of China and Russia.
The president told reporters: “She wanted to know what the two leaders I am – the one I’m about to meet, Mr. Putin, and she wanted to know about Xi Jinping.”
It is very rare for anyone to reveal what is being said in conversations with the Queen and it appears to be the second royal blunder he has made.
Earlier, the US president appeared to break royal protocol as his motorcade rushed into a G7 dinner after the Queen.
The POTUS 18-car convoy arrived at Project Eden five minutes after the monarch arrived with Prince William and Kate, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla.
All guests are traditionally expected to be in place prior to HM’s arrival for any official occasion.
It didn’t seem to put a damper on the reunion, however, with the Queen all smiles as she spoke with Mr Biden.
Mr Biden’s comments on Sunday came as he is due to have a face-off meeting with Mr Putin next week as part of his European tour.
The president previously stressed the importance of the meeting with Mr. Putin to the G7 leaders on Sunday.
He described the current relationship between them as at an all-time low. “
He told reporters: I think the best way to deal with this is for him and I to meet. “
Biden was also present before traveling to Brussels to meet with NATO leaders to discuss the security challenges posed by Russia and China.
After that, Biden is expected to meet Russian leader Putin in Geneva for talks on Wednesday.
It comes after former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger recently warned that the West was in danger of getting embroiled in a new Cold War.
Mr Biden was the 13th U.S. leader to meet the monarch, with Lyndon B Johnson the only one the Queen did not meet.
Her tea party with the US President also came the day after the Queen received her official birthday present from the armed forces – a ceremony in her honor – held at the castle.
The traditional Trooping the Color ceremony, which normally takes place in London, has been ruled out for the second year in a row due to the threat of the coronavirus.
