Prime Minister Imran Khan praises Islamabad policeman in viral video





A video of Prime Minister Imran Khan praising Islamabad, a traffic police officer, went viral on social media Monday evening. Prime Minister Imran Khan was seen congratulating a policeman for performing his duties despite his injuries.

According to details shared by the PMO, the cop was injured on June 9 but returned to work on June 11, after taking only two days’ leave. Police officer Qaiser Shakeel broke his arm after an accident. Prime Minister Imran Khan, satisfied with his dedication to his work, congratulated him and announced a token of gratitude for him.

We should ask our children to follow the examples of real life superheroes. Meet @ICT_Police’s superhero Qaiser Shakeel who despite his fractured arm continued to do his routine duty. Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI met him today and appreciated his dedication to his work. pic.twitter.com/ExTXHVYswR

– Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) June 14, 2021

. pic.twitter.com/SHxVSlLnfF

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 14, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a brief conversation with Police Officer Shakeel, said that a responsible act of a police officer enhances the image of the entire police force with the public. “Such actions enhance the image of the police when a man decides to serve people with dedication, and that is why I particularly called you to the prime minister’s office,” the prime minister said while speaking to Shakeel.

Read more: Faisal Javed praises Islamabad traffic police and fined for breaking the law

The PMO later released a short video of Officer Shakeel in which he spoke about his accident. He said he was on his routine duty in which he stopped the Suzuki van moving on the wrong side of the house. He stopped the van but was hit by a motorbike from behind in which he was injured. He said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan can work day and night, he can also work with the same zeal.

The video immediately went viral on social media, after which not only the traffic police officer but even Prime Minister Imran Khan also received praise from netizens. His lawyers praised him for personally contacting the policeman and acknowledging his dedication. Social media users said Prime Minister Imran Khan set a positive precedent for others to follow because every honest public servant deserves to be appreciated.

Read more: Islamabad traffic police take strict action against tinted glass







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos