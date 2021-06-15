Pakistan’s first planned city of this century





The Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, developed by the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), will undoubtedly become one of Pakistan’s national projects of this century.

It will be the first major city planned after the creation of Islamabad in the 1960s under President Ayub Khan when the capital was moved from Karachi to Islamabad. The first phase of the Ravi Riverfront project has been launched with Prime Minister Imran Khan laying the groundwork for this expected Rs. 5,000 billion projects in August 2020.

The project covers 100,000 acres of land along the Ravi River and is to be based on international standards in accordance with the latest real estate developments such as those seen in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

In a tender in May 2021, the Arif Habib Javedan Consortium won the development rights to Sapphire Bay, the name of the first phase of the town of Ravi project. According to RUDA, no less than eight groups have been pre-qualified to submit their technical bids for the project.

Out of eight, four were technically qualified and were asked to submit their bids. Out of four, three including one (Javedan consortium) owned by Arif Habib Group of Companies submitted bids.

According to sources, the 2000 Acre RUDA bid was opened on May 28, with three bidders including the Javedan Consortium, Bahria Town Pvt Ltd and Matracon Pakistan Pvt. Ltd.

The Javedan Consortium consists of the 15 largest companies in the corporate sector of Pakistan, including Younas Group, Lucky Cement, Soorti Group, Liberty Group, Fatima Fertilizer Group, Ghani Glass, US Apparel Group, Haier Group, Sapphire Group and Orient Group, to name a few. .

Apparently, Javedan owns 51% of the consortium. This consortium was developed under the unique concept of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) introduced in Pakistan by prominent businessman and developer Gohar Ejaz.

The consortium raises funds for developments and is not directly the developer himself. More funding will be raised from citizens through public scholarship offerings in Pakistan and abroad in later stages. Full transparency is promised to maintain public and government confidence.

The companies will donate Rs 10.75 billion in cash for this project and ensure that 15% of residential developed land and 15% of commercial developed land are provided to RUDA. The second highest bidder Bahria offered 10.7 billion rupees in cash and 15.01 percent developed residential land and 11.01 percent developed commercial land to RUDA.

The third bidder, Matracon, a construction company in Pakistan, offered RUDA 10.52 billion in cash and 15.5% residential and 11% commercial land to RUDA. It should be mentioned that the Javedan Consortium that won the tender consists of Rs 1 trillion from public sector companies. The companies in the consortium have an aggregate market capitalization of 1.5 trillion rupees with 1 million direct employees.

About the first phase

Sapphire Bay, the first phase of the upcoming Ravi City project, has an estimated turnover of 400 billion rupees on more than 5,000 acres of land. Prime Minister Imran Khan has personally chaired many meetings of the Ravi Urban Development Project where discussions have taken place.

It was decided that out of 5,000 acres, 3,000 acres would be used for flood protection and the remaining 2,000 acres would be used for construction. The first bids were for the 2,000-acre construction project.

According to the winning bid, the project would now get Rs 10.75 billion from the consortium (working under the REIT concept) and 15 percent of the residential and commercial developed plots donated to the Authority by the group.

Sapphire Bay aims to create a vibrant city planned on Ravi’s bed, solving Lahore’s massive overpopulation problem and environmental pollution problem while attracting investment opportunities to make the place an economic center of the city.

The challenges faced by Lahore

Mian Amir, ex-Nazim from Lahore, explained to the GVS team that Lahore as a city has historically been demarcated on three sides. To the east its further expansion was limited by the border with India and to the west and north the Ravi River which only had 1 to 2 bridges limited its growth.

So, as the population increased, Lahore could only extend south towards Kasur. The new Ravi River Front project will now help alleviate some of the burdens of Lahore, which suffers from rapid urbanization and overcrowding, leading to a host of problems such as increasing pollution (both land and air), congestion , lack of potable water, and inadequate drainage facilities.

The Ravi project will also include the rehabilitation of the dying Ravi River which has seen its water levels drop year after year. It will do this by raising the water levels in Lahore. The Ravi River is one of Pakistan’s five major rivers and essential for this water-poor country.

Pakistan ranks ninth in the world for the effects of climate change, and the country is expected to experience a severe water crisis by 2025 and, by 2040, the most water-stressed country in the world. region. The Ravi project will convert the dying Ravi River into a perennial freshwater body and high quality urban development on either side of the shore.

The project also includes the creation of a 46 km long lake, new urban forests for greenery, three new dams, six new drinking water treatment plants, surface water treatment plants, buildings high rise and economical housing priced at Rs. 1,800,000.

During the meetings, Iftikhar Ali Malik, a member of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), said that many other parties were also interested in the development of different parts of the project, and sources claim that even the Chinese have shown their support. interest.

It is said that the Chinese government and Chinese companies are interested in investing $ 3 billion in the project. He mentioned that a global investment consortium, ANGCC, has also offered an additional investment worth $ 5 billion on a partnership basis.

RUDA has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two other Chinese companies. One is a member company of 4C China Road and Bridging Company (CRBC) conglomerate, and the other is China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC).

These two companies have signed the memorandum of understanding for a multi-billion dollar investment in this huge project. These companies are currently playing their role in the successful execution of various other infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

History of this project

The idea of ​​an urban development project on the Ravi front was first suggested in 1947 by the deputy commissioner of Lahore at the time. In 2001, Mian Amir, chairman of Dunya Media Group, then Nazim from Lahore revived the idea, and preliminary studies were done under him and later under the government of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, but it did not go far. with the change of government.

The government of Punjab, under Shahbaz Sharif, then took it over in 2013. In 2014, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) hired a Singapore-based architectural firm, Meinhardt Group, to execute the feasibility report and design the project. , but it got stuck again.

Initially, the project was to span over 18,000 hectares, but in August 2020, Mehmood Ur Rashid, now a member of the PTI government, announced that the revised riparian project area was 40,000 hectares. This project is inspired by developments around the Thames in London.

An urban forest, a lake, three dams and six treatment plants are to be built in the first phase of its development. This 44,000 acre city project will surely be the start of a new Lahore as it will improve the standard of living of millions of its inhabitants.

This soon-to-start project, like any capital project, now requires stability in government policy and regulation for the next ten years or so. It must be recognized as a national initiative and must be safeguarded and developed by all incoming governments.

This development is essential for the future of Lahore as a megalopolis and for the Punjab. The concept of financing the REIT, as introduced by Mr. Gohar Ejaz, can help maintain the transparency necessary to protect it during political transitions in Punjab.

