Health experts say India missed early warning and let deadly variant of coronavirus spread | The powerful 790 KFGO

By Devjyot Ghoshal and Zeba Siddiqui

NEW DELHI (Reuters) A senior public health expert warned senior Indian officials in early March that a new variant of the coronavirus was spreading rapidly in a rural district in the heart of the country and that the outbreak needed urgent attention.

Federal health officials have not adequately responded to this warning, Dr Subhash Salunke, who has 30 years of public health experience in India, Indonesia and the United States, told Reuters.

The variant, now known as B.1.617, sparked a catastrophic wave of coronavirus cases in India and has since spread to more than 40 other countries. In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) called it a variant of concern, citing its high transmissibility.

The first impact of the variants was detected months earlier in the Amravati district of the western state of Maharashtra, where health officials recorded a rapid rise in coronavirus infections in early February, even as cases declined elsewhere in India.

Salunke, a former WHO official advising the government of Maharashtra, said he alerted some of India’s top health officials in early March, speaking on the phone to Prime Minister Narendra Modis, senior adviser on coronaviruses, VK Paul, and to the head of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Sujeet Kumar Singh.

Salunke told Reuters he warned Paul and Singh that the virus was showing signs of mutating in Amravati, that its transmissibility was increasing, and asked for help from the federal government to sequence more samples to establish behavior of the variant. Reuters could not independently confirm what was said in these conversations.

Although a public health official like me gave them an audible warning, they ignored it, Salunke told Reuters.

In response to questions from Reuters, Paul said he spoke with Salunke, but described the conversation as Salunke conveying information rather than issuing a warning.

He dismissed Salunke’s accusation that he ignored him, saying he asked the National Institute of Virology of India (NIV) to study the variant more closely and called on the government to the state of Maharashtra to step up its current response to the virus.

Reuters could not determine whether the VIN carried out such a study. The NIV directed Reuters’ questions to the Indian Council for Medical Research, which did not respond.

The government has stepped up sequencing and clinico-epidemiological studies, Paul told Reuters. The government has intensely, on several occasions, from several forums, stressed the need for containment by using all tools even more vigorously and by optimizing the tests.

NCDC Singh and the Indian Ministry of Health did not respond to Reuters questions about the Salunkes warning.

Despite the report of the problem by Salunkes and a new warning in early March from a forum of science advisers that the new variant was taking root in the country, the federal government allowed electoral rallies, religious holidays and other mass gatherings, and failed to take action to stop the spread of the virus.

In 80 days, the variant has grown from Amravati to dozens of countries around the world, including Britain, the United States and Singapore, presenting a setback to global efforts to contain the disease.

It is impossible to say exactly how many infections in each country were caused by the new variant, as very few samples from positive tests were sequenced. U.S. officials estimated last week that the variant accounted for 6% of coronavirus infections there.

In India, the dramatic increase in the number of infections from April in part due to the variant, according to public health studies, overwhelmed the country’s health system, causing a shortage of beds and oxygen in hospitals and the overflow of crematoriums and cemeteries. India’s Minister of Health, Dr Harsh Vardhan said last month that the variant had been identified in around 20% of the country’s samples that had been sequenced.

A SUDDEN RISE

At the end of January, when the daily number of coronavirus infections in India had fallen to around 12,000, Modi practically declared victory at a World Economic Forum event, claiming the country had saved humanity from a great disaster by effectively containing the coronavirus.

This sense of optimism was sweeping through large parts of India, including Amravati, where cases had trickled down, according to local health officials. The district, home to 2.9 million people, had only reported dozens of COVID-19 cases per day for much of January, according to government data.

Everyone was relaxed, said Shyamsunder Nikam, civilian surgeon at Amravatis, who oversees public health issues in the district.

But the number of cases suddenly started to rise in late January, alarming Nikam and other local officials. New infections rose to around 200 per day on February 7 and reached 430 per day a week later, as the virus raged through the rural interior of districts that were largely unharmed in the first wave of the India in 2020.

A task force set up by the government of Maharashtra to guide its response to the pandemic has ordered an investigation. Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, who was part of the investigation, said he analyzed four positive samples from the area and found that they all contained a mutation called E484Q, a sign that a variant was likely in play.

Karyakarte told Reuters he presented the findings to the Maharashtra task force during a video conference on February 16. Reuters could not independently confirm whether it had done so or how the task force responded. Dr Tatyarao Lahane, a member of the task force, did not respond to questions from Reuters.

FAST BROADCAST

The discovery of the new mutation and the spike in the number of cases in Amravati alarmed Salunke. He said he visited Amravati in late February and performed coronavirus tests on nearly 700 people. About half of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Within days, he told Reuters, state health officials sent Amravati samples to NCDC for further genetic sequencing to establish if a variant was present. The NCDC did not respond to questions from Reuters about what it did with these samples.

Meanwhile, federal health officials have played down the potential role of new variants in the peak of infections.

There is no direct relationship between the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and some other states with the mutant virus strains N440K and E484Q of COVID-19, India’s health ministry said in a statement. release on February 23.

Modis coronavirus adviser Paul said the assessment was based on data available to authorities at the time.

We knew something had been spotted, but we didn’t know what it meant at the time, Paul told Reuters. The true meaning of the variants emerges over time. Scientific data has now enabled us to understand the role of these variants.

In late February, federal and local officials gathered to discuss the peak in Amravati, according to a government scientist who attended.

At the meeting, Maharashtra State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate said the increase in the number of cases was due to voters flocking to local elections held in January rather than any new variant, the scientist who attended the meeting told Reuters.

Federal officials, including the Indian Council for Medical Research, seemed convinced by this explanation and did not insist that further investigation be carried out, the scientist said.

At that time, there was some confusion, Awate told Reuters, which made it difficult to assess exactly why cases were on the rise.

MAJOR ERROR

The emergence of the new variant was not treated with the urgency it deserved, Salunke said.

What happened in Maharashtra is a natural phenomenon. And it should have been treated on a war footing, as an absolute emergency, he said. This was ignored and the focus was entirely on the elections, he said, referring to a series of state elections that were held in March and April, drawing thousands of people to rallies in the country. Modis party as well as opposition politicians.

Missing the variant climb in Amravati in late February was a major mistake, said the scientist who attended the Maharashtra meeting.

State health official Awate said Maharashtra could have imposed tighter closures and restricted movement between districts much earlier. Instead, closures were only imposed in Maharashtra and other major cities such as New Delhi from mid-April until the end.

Between March and April, the federal government allowed the Hindu Kumbh Mela festival to take place in northern India, drawing millions from across the country for a holy bath in the Ganges, many of whom returned home as carriers. of the virus, according to public health officials.

Even as it spread across India, the variant was transported to other countries where it also sparked a wave of cases.

In Britain, a related variant called B.1.617.2 or Delta by the WHO has been found in areas where many people travel back and forth to India, experts say.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal and Zeba Siddiqui in NEW DELHI; Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in LONDON and Chen Lin in SINGAPORE; Editing by Euan Rocha and Bill Rigby)