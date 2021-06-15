Silenced musicians see Turkey playing politics with Covid ban

Istanbul (AFP)

Turkish pop singer Seref Erdeniz was running out of options when he sold his guitar to pay the bills for the second year of the coronavirus ban on live music.

Most frustrating for the fresh-faced 34-year-old, Istanbul’s bustling bars he once played in are reopening as Turkey pulls out of the third wave of the pandemic.

Yet musicians like Erdeniz are still prohibited from performing there – for reasons that neither they nor leading epidemiologists can understand.

“It was a difficult time for me. I had been playing this guitar for many years on stage,” Erdeniz told AFP, his voice crumbling.

“I used to write songs on it.”

The nation of 84 million people entered its first full lockdown last month after reporting more than 60,000 infections a day and seeing the official death toll approach 50,000.

It was a major blow aimed at saving Turkey’s economically vital tourist season, and it seems to be paying off.

The number of infections is now a tenth of what it was in May, and everything from health clubs to bars and restaurants has reopened, with some capacity limit rules.

The musicians feel that they are being singled out unfairly.

Seeing no logic in the approach of the state, many attribute their fate to the conservative policies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opening a new cultural war in this highly polarized, predominantly Muslim but officially secular country.

Singer Hakan Altun made headlines with a protest in which he cut the strings of his guitar as he sat under a photo of revered secular founder of the modern Turkish state, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

And politically outspoken superstar Tarkan – known the world over for the 1997 ‘Kiss Kiss’ earworm – accused the government of being “disrespectful to art and artists.”

– “Heartbreaking” –

Without other sources of income, insurance and ineligible for state benefits or bank loans, Turkish musicians suffered more than most during the Covid era.

The media report that more than 100 people have committed suicide since March 2020.

In April, black-clad musicians held a symbolic funeral in the capital Ankara, burying their instruments in protest against performance bans.

Some more established artists have put their instruments up for sale to raise funds for their struggling colleagues.

“There are heart-wrenching stories,” said Vedat Sakman, 71, an artist who rents a cafe with a performance stage in bustling Kadikoy on the Asian side of Istanbul.

“There are musicians asking the city to pay their 100 lire ($ 11) water bills in installments.”

Sakman said the last time he remembered the Turkish music scene in danger was during the 1980 military coup.

“At that time, we closed the doors and played from midnight to 5 am. But now it’s much worse. There is nothing, nothing,” he said.

– ‘Nonsense’-

The dissatisfaction is reflected in Erdogan’s approval numbers, which are the lowest in his 18-year reign.

He was particularly criticized for speaking in front of stadiums packed with party worshipers at winter rallies held when almost everything else in Turkey was closed.

The ban on live music in bars has added to the feeling of injustice and an ad hoc approach to public health.

“This is nonsense,” said Bulent Ertugrul, professor and board member of the Turkish Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

“If you justify (the music ban) by citing the risk of contagion, then you must also shut down everything else,” he told AFP.

“It doesn’t match the scientific facts.”

The apparent lack of medical justification for the ban has fueled speculation that Erdogan’s government is playing with its conservative electoral base.

The musicians “symbolize the ‘secular’ and inappropriate ‘hedonistic’ way of life that the government does not like,” said Dogan Gurpinar, historian at Istanbul Technical University.

“It is not surprising to see the government reflect its cultural preferences whenever it gets the chance.”

– Political pain –

But he also offered an opening for the main opposition party, which wrested control of Istanbul from Erdogan’s ruling AKP in a hugely controversial election in 2019.

The city launched a project called “Istanbul is a Stage” last month, allowing musicians to sing and dance in open plazas.

“We pay 2,000 lire ($ 240) to each artist,” said Bulent Kavalci, responsible for cultural venues in the municipality.

In Kadikoy Square, not far from Sakman’s struggling cafe, musician Ozge Metin sang in front of a dancing crowd on a bright, sunny day.

“We haven’t been able to play for 15 months,” she said before the concert.

“All the restaurants and cafes are open but we can’t play. It makes us wonder why.”

Many in the crowd voiced their grievances against Erdogan’s government, alluding to the fight he has on his hands in a general election two years from now.

Veteran Sakman urged patience.

“I say to all my (struggling) friends: we have survived coups and even tougher days,” he said. “We’ve always found a way, and so have you.”

