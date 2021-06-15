While chatting with Nadiem, Jokowi highlights the Merdeka Campus program





Tuesday June 15, 2021 | 20:01 WIB

By: Lenny Tristia Tambun, Natasia Christy Wahyuni ​​/ IDS

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – During his meeting with Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbudristek) Nadiem Makarim, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) specifically highlighted the implementation of the Merdeka Campus program. “I want to ask the Minister, what has he done to realize the vision of superior human resources through the Merdeka Campus program? Jokowi asked during a discussion on the Merdeka campus that took place at the State Palace, Jakarta, which was broadcast on YouTube from the Presidential Secretariat on Tuesday (6/15/2021). Responding to the President’s question, Nadiem said that achieving the vision of a top HR person is indeed not an easy thing, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. The Independent Campus Program is the answer to the need to encourage the empowerment of students to be able to adapt to situations and take control of the future. Merdeka Campus can simply be defined as a liberated campus. However, the question is what can these existing campuses be freed from? Nadiem explained that his party wanted the Indonesian campus to be freed from long-established barriers. “We want to free campuses from barriers. The barriers between academia and industry, the barriers between research and learning, the barriers between faculties and the barriers between study programs. We want to create a university. , a higher education system, which collaborates. Gotong royong collaborates without walls, “said Nadiem Makarim. To be able to realize these ideals, Kemdikbudristek puts in place various policies and incentives for universities to encourage change. The change aims to maximize the number of students who can leave campus, in the sense of learning anything outside the academic environment of the campus. For example, learning at other universities and abroad, learning from social projects in the community, encouraging entrepreneurship and doing certified internships in industry or non-profit companies. “We also want our professors to also leave the campus to gain experience, to welcome outside students, to seek work experience in other industries and universities,” said Nadiem Makarim. The challenges related to this are indeed very heavy. However, said Nadiem, this change is the only way to achieve the transformation of the Indonesian higher education system to produce graduates who are competitive and able to sustain global changes. “How do they learn to collaborate if they don’t learn to work in a team, how do they understand creativity or entrepreneurship if they don’t do something in the real world. We want all of our students to know how to swim when they are in the open sea sometimes go to the sea, ”Nadiem explained. Source: BeritaSatu.com

