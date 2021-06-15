Malam Jabba reopened to tourists after COVID-19 shutdown





One of Pakistan’s beautiful and fascinating tourist spots, Malam Jabba, which has been closed for two and a half months, has also been reopened to tourists after the government announced the opening of tourist spots.

Following the government’s announcement, the Malam Jabba Resort, located at an elevation of 9,200 feet above sea level, has also been reopened to tourists.

Speaking about the opening of Malam Jabba Resort, Sports DG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan said that first of all we thank Allah that the situation has returned to normal and the Prime Minister of Pakistan also wants tourism to be promoted.

With the reduction in the incidence of the global pandemic and the opening up of tourism, the colors of Malam Jabba have been restored and tourists from all over the country have turned to this beautiful valley as well.

Tourists also expressed their joy at the opening of Malam Jabba.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the tourism industry has great potential to provide jobs for people, adding that, we have not yet taken full advantage of the northern regions.

These views were expressed by the Prime Minister during an address at a ceremony related to the restoration of roads in Peshawar.

Imran Khan said that only a developed and advanced society can improve its infrastructure and economy. He added that Pakistan offers unique opportunities for tourism, the northern region is a great blessing for Pakistan, but unfortunately previous governments have neglected the tourism industry in the country.

On the other hand, the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan (PCAA) had announced the operation of a new private airline North Air to boost tourism across the country.

PCAA had launched a new airline North Air to operate flights to Gilgit, Skardu, Chitral and Gwadar.

Initially, the airline will operate flights between Islamabad-Gilgit, Islamabad-Skardu, Islamabad-Chitral and Islamabad-Gwadar.

Recently, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started direct flights from Lahore to the northern regions.

The PIA using Airbus A-320 aircraft for Skardu flight operations and the one person fare is Rs7,500.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had also announced that it would operate two weekly flights from Karachi to Skardu to facilitate tourists.

